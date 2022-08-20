Dobaaraa Day 2 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap's Film Remains Steady
After the 2018 love triangle Manmarziyan, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu teamed up again for a film titled Dobaaraa which released in cinema halls on Friday (August 19).
The sci-fi thriller which revolves around the concept of parallel universes with a 'thrilling' twist, received positive reviews from the critics. On the first day of its release, the film fared a little better than expected amid the current scenario prevailing in the Hindi Film Industry.
The
Taapsee
Pannu-starrer
collected
Rs
72
lakhs
on
Friday.
The
opening
collection
of
this
film
is
higher
than
the
actress'
last
theatrical
release
Shabaash
Mithu.
The
latter,
a
biopic
on
former
Indian
cricketer
Mithali
Raj,
had
collected
just
Rs
40
lakhs
on
Day
1.
Talking about Dobaaraa's performance at the box office on Day 2, early trends suggest that the Anurag Kashyap-directorial showed minimal growth and raked in collections in the range of Rs 70-75 lakhs on its second day of release.
Prior the film's release, Taapsee had shared a note from the makers of the film which spoke about the joy of making a good film for the cinegoers. She had captioned it as, "The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a GOOD FILM in the garb of box office success."
She had further added, "Here's a note from the makers who had the courage to stand by a film like #Dobaaraa and make sure it releases in theatres, a film that doesn't undermine the intelligence of the audience. We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance 🙏🏽 #Dobaaraa releasing TOMORROW!"
Dobaaraa is an adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage.