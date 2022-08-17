Anurag Kashyap Says South Films Are Also Not Working; 'People Do Not Have The Money'

Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is all set to hit the theatres this Friday (August 19, 2022). In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Anurag stated that he does not believe that all the films of south industry are working. He said that just because a couple of films took the box office by storm, it does not mean that southern cinema is working among the audience.

When asked if he knows where Hindi films are lacking, he told Bollywood Now, "Nobody is lacking. How do you know Southern movies work. One film worked in Kannada and Tamil and two each in Hindi and Telugu. You wouldn't (know) names of Telugu, same in Tamil and Kannada films that released over past few weeks. That is because films are not working there either. The main problem is that people do not have the money."

Anurag further said that the audience is distracted, because of inflated GST on the food items and the ongoing 'boycott Bollywood' culture. He further said that audience wants to make sure that the film will be nice before spending money on tickets.

"Or, if people have been waiting for the film for years. RRR for example, people have been waiting for SS Rajamouli's film ever since Baahubali. KGF 2 was also much-awaited film, ever since the success of KGF. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was also a sequel and people were waiting. Now, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi, people stepped out and watched it because of the good word of mouth. The film picked over time," added Kashyap.

He concluded by saying that we must talk about the dangerous economic slump in our country, but we do not want to talk about it and we are rather stuck with Bollywood or cricket.