Maine Pyar Kiya: Sooraj Barjatya Recalls How He Shot The On-Screen Kiss Between Salman Khan And Bhagyashree

Salman Khan-Bhagyashree's cute chemistry is one of the highlights of Sooraj Barjatya's hit film Maine Pyar Kiya besides its popular songs and dialogues. Upon its release in 1989, the musical romance catapulted the lead pair to stardom.

In one of the memorable sequences in the film, Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree) are seen sharing a kiss through a glass door. But do you folks know that this scene was not supposed to be like this?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, director Sooraj Barjatya revealed that the lead couple in the film was supposed to share a kiss on-screen. However, the film's leading actress Bhagyashree had reservations about smooching on-screen since she hailed from a conservative family. Because of this, he had to look for another way to shoot that sequence which was a pivotal moment in Prem and Suman's relationship.

The filmmaker told the news portal, "My issue was how do I shoot it? Aur uss samay toh shoot vaise hote the kissing scenes ki phool aa jata tha saamne (In those days, kissing scenes would be shot by showing two flowers on screen). But I did not want to do that."

He continued, "On the set, fortunately, was this glass. Script mein nahi tha. I came one day kaise karein, kaise karein? The door was closed and I remember I was entering aur door mere saamne aa gaya and I didn't realise that the door was there. So I just stood there ki agar beech mein aa jaye, toh how will we know? (It was not in the script. I came one day wondering how do we do it? The door was closed and I remember I was entering and the door was right in front of me and I didn't realise that the door was there. So I just stood there thinking that if the door comes in between, how will we know?) So two people (the characters) came (closer) and by chance the glass is there. And that's how we did that."

Earlier in an interview, Bhagyashree too had opened up on this and said that she wasn't comfortable doing a kissing scene as she was about to get married to her now-husband Himalaya Dassani.

Coming back to Sooraj Barjatya, the filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his next directorial Uunchai which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra.