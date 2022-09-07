After several years of making, Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is finally gearing up to release in cinema halls on September 9. The film right from its announcement, has been the talk of the town and now, fans can't wait to finally watch the visual extravaganza on the big screen.

Amid this, Alia and Ranbir came together for an interview for IMDb where they opened up about Brahmastra.

Speaking about Brahmastra became a part of their lives, Ranbir said, "Brahmastra has been part of our DNA now. It's been five years. Ayan, Alia, and me are also really close friends, so on every occasion in our lives, if it's a birthday, if it's Diwali, if it's Christmas, if it's our marriage, we were always talking about Brahmastra. So, it never really left our system."

Alia revealed that she and Ranbir have been watching the film over the years, little by little, in its raw form. She admitted that every time she watched it, it was a different experience for her.

"That's something that I'm always surprised by. There's so much newness and there are so many elements that you're just not expecting, that surprise is genuinely one of your dominating emotions," the actress told IMDb.

She also shared her experience of working with Ayan Mukerji for the first time. Calling him her and Ranbir's best friend, the Darlings actress said that he is like a true principal and a taskmaster.

Alia said, "He really makes sure the work is done and that's the most amazing part with him, that hard work and Ayan are synonymous with each other. He expects that with every crew member and we, at the end of the day, are just crew members and he's the visionary."

During the course of the interview, the reel and real-life couple also revealed their favorite performance of each other, and the exact moment they became the other's fan.

Talking about his favourite performance of his actress-wife Alia Bhatt, Ranbir said, "She's probably had the best year any artist has ever had, in the history of actors. She's had Gangubai, she's had RRR, she's had Darlings. And now she's going to have Brahmastra. The obvious choice would be Gangubai, but I actually became a fan of Alia from her second film onwards, and that was Highway. I was really looking forward to this film and I actually saw it at the edit. I just knew that this was the birth of an actor which is probably... Indian cinema and world cinema weren't ready for. I hadn't seen an actor deliver what she did in that film and I think I became a huge admirer of her work since then."

On the other hand, Alia picked up Barfi! as her favourite Ranbir Kapoor performance. Explaining the reason behind the same, she said that she found his performance simple, funny and at the same time, heartbreaking. She said that the most beautiful part of Ranbir's act in the Anurag Basu-directorial was that he literally did not speak through the film and did everything through his eyes.

Brahmastra marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first collaboration on the big screen. Besides them, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The makers have kept Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's cameo under wraps.