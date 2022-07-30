"All this makes it a very special day for me. I have never met these people in my entire life. I saved many families, they come just to thank me. That keeps you smiling, that you must have done something right in your life. I am glad God is guiding us, there are miles to go but the journey is still on," said Sood while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Actor Sonu Sood who turned a year older today (July 30, 2022), met his fans and loved ones in Mumbai to celebrate his special day. For Sonu, birthday is never about throwing lavish parties but spending quality time with his near and dear ones. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Sonu was asked about what makes his birthday special, he gave all the credit to his fans who put special effort to meet him on his birthday.

In the same interview, the Happy New Year actor opened up about refraining from throwing or attending Bollywood parties and said that he is more of a homebody.

He further said, "I feel a bit lost with so many people around there. A lot of people ask me to throw one, especially on birthdays, but I feel shy. It's a different feeling."

Sonu further asserted that there are two phases of life- one where you are a kid and get really excited about birthdays, lot of attention around you. And now, he feels stressed, as there are so many people who want to meet him and there's so much to do.

Sood also took a sly dig at Bollywood parties and said that he wonders how many of them are genuinely excited for the one throwing the party. He feels there are always some celebrities who attend Bollywood parties for the sake of it, because they just want to be seen and it's sad.

"The day is all about your family and the loved ones around you, who you can connect with. These big fat parties, that's a different clan, and with all due respect, they enjoy, they should do that. Maybe that's not my cup of tea," concluded Sood.