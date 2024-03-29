IPL 2024: Sonu Sood Supports Hardik Pandya As He Gets Booed During Match, Says 'They Are Our...'
Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood expressed support for cricketer Hardik Pandya, facing negativity during IPL matches. Sood emphasized the importance of respecting athletes, regardless of their performance or team. His dedication to social causes and upcoming film 'Fateh' showcases his multifaceted impact.
Actor-philanthropist
Sonu
Sood
recently
voiced
his
support
for
cricketer
Hardik
Pand,
who
faced
unfriendly
behavior
from
spectators
during
Indian
Premier
League
(IPL)
match.
Pandya,
leading
the
Mumbai
Indians,
encountered
negativity
from
crowds
both
Ahmedabad
and
Hyderabad
after
the
team's
consecutive
losses.
Sood,
known
for
his
humanitarian
work,
took
to
social
media
to
express
his
backing
for
Pandya,
emphasizing
respect
for
all
cricketers
representing
the
country.
Sood's
tweet
highlighted
the
fluctuating
nature
of
fan
support,
criticizing
the
practice
of
celebrating
players
one
day
and
jeering
at
them
the
next.
He
stated,
"We
should
respect
our
players.
Players
who
made
us
proud,
players
who
made
our
country
proud.
One
day
you
cheer
for
them,
next
day
you
boo
them.
It's
not
they,
it's
us
who
fail.
I
love
cricket.
I
love
every
cricketer
who
represents
my
country." This
message
underlines
the
need
for
unwavering
support
for
athletes,
regardless
of
temporary
performance
dips
or
the
specific
teams
they
play
for.
This
is
not
the
first
time
Sood
has
used
his
platform
to
support
a
cause.
Previously,
he
has
stood
with
agitating
farmers
and
flight
staff,
among
others,
bringing
attention
to
various
issues.
His
dedication
to
social
causes
has
made
him
a
respected
figure
beyond
his
film
career.
On
the
professional
front,
Sood
is
preparing
for
the
release
of
'Fateh',
a
cybercrime
thriller
that
marks
his
debut
as
a
director.
Alongside
co-star
Jacqueline
Fernandez,
Sood
aims
to
captivate
audiences
with
this
new
venture.
The
film
promises
to
be
an
exciting
addition
to
his
career,
and
fans
are
eager
for
its
arrival
in
theaters.
Through
his
actions,
both
in
his
professional
life
and
personal
endeavors,
Sonu
Sood
continues
to
inspire
many,
proving
that
kindness
and
support
can
make
a
significant
impact.