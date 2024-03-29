English Edition
IPL 2024: Sonu Sood Supports Hardik Pandya As He Gets Booed During Match, Says 'They Are Our...'

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood expressed support for cricketer Hardik Pandya, facing negativity during IPL matches. Sood emphasized the importance of respecting athletes, regardless of their performance or team. His dedication to social causes and upcoming film 'Fateh' showcases his multifaceted impact.

Sood Supports Pandya Against IPL Hostility

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood recently voiced his support for cricketer Hardik Pand, who faced unfriendly behavior from spectators during Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Pandya, leading the Mumbai Indians, encountered negativity from crowds both Ahmedabad and Hyderabad after the team's consecutive losses. Sood, known for his humanitarian work, took to social media to express his backing for Pandya, emphasizing respect for all cricketers representing the country.

Sood's tweet highlighted the fluctuating nature of fan support, criticizing the practice of celebrating players one day and jeering at them the next. He stated, "We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them. It's not they, it's us who fail. I love cricket. I love every cricketer who represents my country." This message underlines the need for unwavering support for athletes, regardless of temporary performance dips or the specific teams they play for.

This is not the first time Sood has used his platform to support a cause. Previously, he has stood with agitating farmers and flight staff, among others, bringing attention to various issues. His dedication to social causes has made him a respected figure beyond his film career.

On the professional front, Sood is preparing for the release of 'Fateh', a cybercrime thriller that marks his debut as a director. Alongside co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, Sood aims to captivate audiences with this new venture. The film promises to be an exciting addition to his career, and fans are eager for its arrival in theaters.

Through his actions, both in his professional life and personal endeavors, Sonu Sood continues to inspire many, proving that kindness and support can make a significant impact.

Comments

