CCL 2024 LIVE Score: Punjab De Sher Vs Bengal Tigers In Celebrity Cricket League Match 2024- Match Results

CCL 2024 live score: It's difficult to keep calm as Punjab De Sher are all set to lock horns with Bengal Tigers in the new match of Celebrity Cricket League 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the clash ever since the CCL 2024 schedule was announced.

PUNJAB DE SHER VS BENGAL TIGERS MATCH RESULTS IN CCL 2024

Both teams have left no stone unturned to secure a spot in the qualifiers and advance to the next stage. While Sonu Sood is leading Punjab De Sher, Jisshu Sengupta is the captain of the Bengal Tigers. Team Punjab will play their match against Bengal in their home ground in Chandigarh.

Before the first game of the Celebrity Cricket League 2024, Salman Khan had shared his thoughts about the sporting event. "When we started in the first year, I never thought that we would see 10 years. The simple reason was that they were not competing against each other. Our Mumbai team was not competing but the south teams were so competitive and then Bhojpuri came in and then Kolkata came in and we had no choice but to compete with them," Salman said in a statement as released by JioCinema.