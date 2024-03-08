CCL 2024 LIVE Score: Punjab De Sher Vs Bengal Tigers In Celebrity Cricket League Match 2024- Match Results

CCL
2024
live
score:
It's
difficult
to
keep
calm
as
Punjab
De
Sher
are
all
set
to
lock
horns
with
Bengal
Tigers
in
the
new
match
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024.
Fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
clash
ever
since
the
CCL
2024
schedule
was
announced.
PUNJAB
DE
SHER
VS
BENGAL
TIGERS
MATCH
RESULTS
IN
CCL
2024
Both
teams
have
left
no
stone
unturned
to
secure
a
spot
in
the
qualifiers
and
advance
to
the
next
stage.
While
Sonu
Sood
is
leading
Punjab
De
Sher,
Jisshu
Sengupta
is
the
captain
of
the
Bengal
Tigers.
Team
Punjab
will
play
their
match
against
Bengal
in
their
home
ground
in
Chandigarh.
Before
the
first
game
of
the
Celebrity
Cricket
League
2024,
Salman
Khan
had
shared
his
thoughts
about
the
sporting
event.
"When
we
started
in
the
first
year,
I
never
thought
that
we
would
see
10
years.
The
simple
reason
was
that
they
were
not
competing
against
each
other.
Our
Mumbai
team
was
not
competing
but
the
south
teams
were
so
competitive
and
then
Bhojpuri
came
in
and
then
Kolkata
came
in
and
we
had
no
choice
but
to
compete
with
them," Salman
said
in
a
statement
as
released
by
JioCinema.