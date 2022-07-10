Kaduva Box Office Collections 3 Days: The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Kaduva, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer that hit the theatres on July 7, Thursday, has been enjoying a steady run at the box office. Despite releasing amidst heavy rains on a weekday, the Shaji Kailas directorial made a grand opening at the box office When it completed the first 3 days of release, Kaduva is unstoppable at the box office.

As per the latest updates, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has made around Rs. 3 Crore from the box office, on its 3rd day of release. The day 3 collection of Kaduva is almost at par with the day 1 collection. The trade experts suggest that the Shaji Kailas directorial has already earned around Rs. 9 Crores from the worldwide box office, within the first 3 days.