Yes, you read it. According to the sources close to Rorschach, the movie will have some highly violent action scenes that are entirely new to the Malayalam film industry. The reports also suggest that the Mammootty starrer might bag an 'A' certificate from the censor board, due to the same reason. However, it has been confirmed that the Nissam Basheer project is going to be a unique experience for the Malayali audiences.

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema recently wrapped up the Kerala schedule of Rorschach, his upcoming film. The project, which is helmed by young director Nissam Basheer, will be wrapped up in a couple of weeks with a short schedule in Dubai. As per the reports, the Mammootty starrer is an intense, violent action film.

Mammootty, who will turn 71 on September 7, this year, is undoubtedly going through a very exciting phase in his acting career. The megastar is rediscovering himself as an actor with a large variety of bold and experimental films. The veteran actor also launched a new production banner named Mammootty Kampany recently, aiming to bankroll films with unique themes.

In Pics: Mammotty in his new get-up for Rorschach

A few weeks back, the makers had dropped the first look poster of Rorschach, which instantly went viral on social media. In the unique first look poster, leading man Mammootty is seen in an unsettling look with a blood-stained face mask that only reveals the eyes. The megastar is seen sporting an all-black look in the intense first look poster of Rorschach, which raised the expectations over the Nissam Basheer directorial.

Popular actor Asif Ali is reportedly making an extended cameo appearance in the movie, which features an extensive star cast including Grace Antony, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, and Kottayam Nasser in the other pivotal roles. Anantha Krishnan is the DOP and Midhun Mukundan composes the music. Rorschach has been slated to get a theatrical release in September 2022.