BB 16: Ankit Gupta Taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s Self-Righteous Attitude; Their Fight Leaves Fans Divided

The game of Bigg Boss sees many new bonds being made and broken between contestants inside the house. However, there are a lucky few who get to enter the show with their good friends. This time, the strongest friendship of Bigg Boss 16 is that of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. The Udaariyaan co-stars, who have maintained that they are 'just good friends,’ face conflicts every now and then because of their clashing personalities.

In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, Priyanka and Ankit will be going through a testing time. In a promo shared by the makers, we see Priyanka coming to hug Ankit whilst taunting him about a cup of coffee that he brought for her earlier. This did not go down well with Ankit and he is seen expressing his annoyance at her unnecessary comment. Gupta decided to hit back by stating that there is no point saying anything to Priyanka because she always thinks she is right while everyone else is always wrong.

Even though he said it as a joke in front of their friends Archana and Soundarya, it ended up hurting Priyanka’s feelings who will then be seen confronting Ankit about it. The latter will make it clear to her that it was just a joke but Priyanka will ask him not to crack such jokes again. She then accuses him of being sarcastic whilst bringing up the topic about how she's fighting for herself and also on his behalf in this show. Take a look at the video HERE

The aforementioned promo has clearly left their fans divided over who is right and wrong in the ongoing feud. Some of them supported Priyanka and felt bad for her. One user wrote, “#AnkitGupta ne #Pari ko wahi comment pass kiye jisake liye wo WKW pe bash hui thi... Tum humhesha sahi , hum galat & wo bhi archana ke saat milke... I know ankit ke harkate koi dekhega nai...N blame pari pe aayega... #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit.” A netizen also called the actor 'heartless’.

Another user, for instance, blamed Priyanka and wrote, “Priyanka will be soon out of the race and she has to blame herself for this " I, me and myself ". So many times she has been adviced but the way she treats Ankit, it's just not right”, whereas another fan shared, “Priyanka - m sab ke liye kitna karti hun m sab ki zimmedari nibhati hun m kitni achi hun m kitni sachi hun...sab mujhe Galt samjh te hain...oh plz take rest let him be what he is ufffff.”