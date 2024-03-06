Ankit Gupta Confirms New Show | Junooniyatt Star On Fans Being Unhappy With Him Doing Love Triangle: Daur Hai…

Ankit Gupta Confirms New Show: Ankit Gupta, a television actor who embarked on his acting journey with Balika Vadhu in 2012, has achieved notable milestones in his career, earning acclaim as one of the small screen's prominent stars. Recognized for his roles in popular series such as Sadda Haq and Begusarai, he garnered attention for his portrayal of Fateh, the lead character in the successful Colors show Udaariyaan, alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

However, Ankit Gupta's prominence reached new heights through his participation in Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. During his time on the show, fans admired his calm personality and camaraderie with fellow contestant and best friend, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Following his stint on Bigg Boss, he delighted fans with his performance in Junooniyat as Jahaan.

ANKIT GUPTA NEW SHOW NA TUM JAANO NA HUM DETAILS

Crafted by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Junooniyatt wrapped up last year following a nine-month stint. Since then, Ankit has been enjoying the break with his close friend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in Mumbai. However, his dedicated fan following eagerly anticipates his return to television screens.

#SuperExclusive#AnkitGupta and Marathi Actress #RutujaBagwe to play the leads in #StarPlus next by Sobo Films tentatively titled "Na Tu Jaano Na Hum" remake of Star Jalsha's Sandhya Tara!!@GossipsTv pic.twitter.com/kdbfmWSJmi — GossipsTv(GTv) (@GossipsTv) February 26, 2024

A few days ago, reports suggest that Ankit Gupta has bagged the lead role in an upcoming Star Plus show, to be produced by Sobo Films. Said to be a remake of Star Jalsha's Sandhya Tara, the love-triangle was earlier offered to Fahmaan Khan. However, things didn't work out between them and the makers then reached out to the Udaariyaan star. Marathi actress Rutuja Baghwe is expected to essay the female lead role in the show.

ANKIT GUPTA CONFIRMS NEW SHOW; REACTS TO GIVING A NOD TO LOVE-TRIANGLE

While the makers are yet to announce the show, Ankit Gupta has confirmed signing it on his newly-created broadcast channel on Instagram. Yes, you read that right! Taking to Instagram stories today (March 6), the TV star shared the news of starting his broadcast channel where he conducted a Q&A session with followers.

An Instagram user asked, "Many fans not happy with your new tv show story coz its triangle again." The actor reacted to the question and replied, "Ye love triangle ka daur hai. Every show is based on this only now."

Take a look at the screenshot here:

His answer clearly means that he's indeed starring in the upcoming Star Plus show. Otherwise, he would have ignored the question or simply denied doing it. Well, this is indeed a great news for his fans.

Keep watching this space for more updates!