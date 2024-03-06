Ankit Gupta Confirms New Show | Junooniyatt Star On Fans Being Unhappy With Him Doing Love Triangle: Daur Hai…

Ankit
Gupta
Confirms
New
Show:
Ankit
Gupta,
a
television
actor
who
embarked
on
his
acting
journey
with
Balika
Vadhu
in
2012,
has
achieved
notable
milestones
in
his
career,
earning
acclaim
as
one
of
the
small
screen's
prominent
stars.
Recognized
for
his
roles
in
popular
series
such
as
Sadda
Haq
and
Begusarai,
he
garnered
attention
for
his
portrayal
of
Fateh,
the
lead
character
in
the
successful
Colors
show
Udaariyaan,
alongside
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
However,
Ankit
Gupta's
prominence
reached
new
heights
through
his
participation
in
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
16.
During
his
time
on
the
show,
fans
admired
his
calm
personality
and
camaraderie
with
fellow
contestant
and
best
friend,
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary.
Following
his
stint
on
Bigg
Boss,
he
delighted
fans
with
his
performance
in
Junooniyat
as
Jahaan.
ANKIT
GUPTA
NEW
SHOW
NA
TUM
JAANO
NA
HUM
DETAILS
Crafted
by
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta,
Junooniyatt
wrapped
up
last
year
following
a
nine-month
stint.
Since
then,
Ankit
has
been
enjoying
the
break
with
his
close
friend
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
in
Mumbai.
However,
his
dedicated
fan
following
eagerly
anticipates
his
return
to
television
screens.
A
few
days
ago,
reports
suggest
that
Ankit
Gupta
has
bagged
the
lead
role
in
an
upcoming
Star
Plus
show,
to
be
produced
by
Sobo
Films.
Said
to
be
a
remake
of
Star
Jalsha's
Sandhya
Tara,
the
love-triangle
was
earlier
offered
to
Fahmaan
Khan.
However,
things
didn't
work
out
between
them
and
the
makers
then
reached
out
to
the
Udaariyaan
star.
Marathi
actress
Rutuja
Baghwe
is
expected
to
essay
the
female
lead
role
in
the
show.
ANKIT
GUPTA
CONFIRMS
NEW
SHOW;
REACTS
TO
GIVING
A
NOD
TO
LOVE-TRIANGLE
While
the
makers
are
yet
to
announce
the
show,
Ankit
Gupta
has
confirmed
signing
it
on
his
newly-created
broadcast
channel
on
Instagram.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Taking
to
Instagram
stories
today
(March
6),
the
TV
star
shared
the
news
of
starting
his
broadcast
channel
where
he
conducted
a
Q&A
session
with
followers.
An
Instagram
user
asked,
"Many
fans
not
happy
with
your
new
tv
show
story
coz
its
triangle
again."
The
actor
reacted
to
the
question
and
replied,
"Ye
love
triangle
ka
daur
hai.
Every
show
is
based
on
this
only
now."
Take
a
look
at
the
screenshot
here:
His
answer
clearly
means
that
he's
indeed
starring
in
the
upcoming
Star
Plus
show.
Otherwise,
he
would
have
ignored
the
question
or
simply
denied
doing
it.
Well,
this
is
indeed
a
great
news
for
his
fans.