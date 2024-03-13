Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan’s Hacked YouTube Account Gets Recovered, Says 'Last 24 Hours...'

The
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
16,
Pune-born
hip-hop
musician
MC
Stan,
has
not
only
become
more
well-known
over
the
last
few
years,
but
he
has
also
established
himself
as
a
star.
After
emerging
victorious
from
the
renowned
reality
show,
this
24-year-old
phenomenon
has
made
a
lasting
impression
on
Indian
popular
culture.
Even
away
from
reality
TV,
MC
Stan's
journey
has
been
nothing
less
than
extraordinary.
From
releasing
his
most
recent
album,
"Mehfeel," to
collaborating
with
producers
KSHMR
and
Phenom
to
release
the
number-one
single
"Haath
Varthi,"
Stan
has
left
a
lasting
effect
in
the
digital
world.
Nearly
9.5
million
people
subscribe
to
MC
Stan's
YouTube
channel.
Recently,
his
YouTube
account
was
hacked.
MC
Stan
has
been
an
internet
sensation
after
giving
hit
raps
and
he
recently
revealed
in
his
new
single
'Meri
Zindagi
Rap
Se
Pan
Deep
Hai'.
The
album,
titled
"Mehfeel," has
made
fans
crazy
with
expectation
and
enthusiasm.
His
YouTube
channel
was
hacked
and
the
hacker
was
asking
people
to
scan
a
QR
code,
which
could
have
been
problematic
for
the
users.
The
username
and
the
display
picture
of
his
YouTube
account
were
also
changed
to
the
name
'MicroStrategy'.
The
rapper
also
posted
a
story
regarding
this
issue
and
addressed
the
people
to
wait
for
YouTube
to
take
action
and
resolve
this
problem.
Seems
like
now
the
problem
has
been
resolved
and
Stan
has
recovered
his
account.
He
posted
a
story
where
he
seemed
to
be
happy
and
relieved
as
he
says,
"LAST
24
HOURS
WAS
TOUGH
FOR
ME
BUT
ALLAH
AND
TUM
LOG
KE
DUAA
AUR
PYAAR
K
WAJAH
SE
WE
BACCCC
!!"
Meanwhile,
fans
are
happy
and
excited
that
his
YouTube
account
has
recovered
with
no
loss
to
the
number
of
subscribers
he
had.
Also,
We
are
waiting
for
the
forthcoming
album
that
promises
to
be
another
chapter
in
the
extraordinary
story
of
this
Bigg
Boss
16
victor
turned
hip-hop
icon.
Till
then,
stay
tuned.
