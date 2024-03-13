Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan’s Hacked YouTube Account Gets Recovered, Says 'Last 24 Hours...'

The winner of Bigg Boss Season 16, Pune-born hip-hop musician MC Stan, has not only become more well-known over the last few years, but he has also established himself as a star. After emerging victorious from the renowned reality show, this 24-year-old phenomenon has made a lasting impression on Indian popular culture. Even away from reality TV, MC Stan's journey has been nothing less than extraordinary. From releasing his most recent album, "Mehfeel," to collaborating with producers KSHMR and Phenom to release the number-one single "Haath Varthi," Stan has left a lasting effect in the digital world. Nearly 9.5 million people subscribe to MC Stan's YouTube channel. Recently, his YouTube account was hacked.

MC Stan has been an internet sensation after giving hit raps and he recently revealed in his new single 'Meri Zindagi Rap Se Pan Deep Hai'. The album, titled "Mehfeel," has made fans crazy with expectation and enthusiasm. His YouTube channel was hacked and the hacker was asking people to scan a QR code, which could have been problematic for the users. The username and the display picture of his YouTube account were also changed to the name 'MicroStrategy'.

The rapper also posted a story regarding this issue and addressed the people to wait for YouTube to take action and resolve this problem. Seems like now the problem has been resolved and Stan has recovered his account. He posted a story where he seemed to be happy and relieved as he says, "LAST 24 HOURS WAS TOUGH FOR ME BUT ALLAH AND TUM LOG KE DUAA AUR PYAAR K WAJAH SE WE BACCCC !!"

Meanwhile, fans are happy and excited that his YouTube account has recovered with no loss to the number of subscribers he had. Also, We are waiting for the forthcoming album that promises to be another chapter in the extraordinary story of this Bigg Boss 16 victor turned hip-hop icon. Till then, stay tuned.