Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Rapper MC Stan’s YouTube Account With 10 Million Subscribers Gets Hacked

MC
Stan
Update:
Over
the
past
few
years,
MC
Stan,
the
hip-hop
artist
from
Pune
and
the
winner
of
Bigg
Boss
Season
16,
has
not
only
established
himself
as
a
star,
but
has
also
risen
to
prominence.
This
24-year-old
wonder,
who
was
crowned
the
winner
of
the
famous
reality
program,
has
left
an
enduring
mark
on
Indian
popular
culture.
MC
Stan's
path
has
been
nothing
short
of
incredible,
even
outside
of
reality
TV.
Stan
has
made
a
lasting
impression
in
the
digital
sphere,
from
unleashing
the
number-one
song
"Haath
Varthi" with
producers
KSHMR
and
Phenom
to
dropping
his
latest
album
'Mehfeel'.
MC
Stan
holds
a
YouTube
Channel
with
almost
10
Million
subscribers.
Recently,
his
YouTube
account
got
hacked.
MC
Stan
has
been
an
internet
sensation
after
giving
hit
raps
and
he
recently
revealed
in
his
new
single
'Meri
Zindagi
Rap
Se
Pan
Deep
Hai'.
The
album,
titled
"Mehfeel," has
made
fans
crazy
with
expectation
and
enthusiasm.
His
YouTube
channel
has
been
hacked
and
the
hacker
has
been
asking
to
scan
a
QR
code,
which
can
be
problematic
for
the
users.
The
username
and
the
display
picture
of
his
YouTube
account
are
also
changed
to
'MicroStrategy'.
MC
Stan
took
to
his
official
Instagram
account
and
posted
a
story
and
addressed
to
the
people
to
wait
for
YouTube
to
take
action
and
resolve
this
problem,
" famm
kisne
toh
yede
ki
leke
youtube
hack
kia
hai
kya
malum
kya
scene
Yaar
sabr
karo
Thoda
!!
@youtubeindia
🙏🏻my
yt
channel
is
hacked!"
He
posted
another
story
and
requested
people
to
not
scan
the
QR
Code
or
any
link,
"QR
code
Scan
mat
karna
aur
Konsi
link
pe
jaana
mat
click
mat
karna
kuch
bhi
ho
Scam
ho
sakta
hai
⚠️
PUBLIC
KONSI
LINK
PE
CLICK
MAT
KARNA".
Meanwhile,
fans
are
hoping
that
his
YouTube
account
is
recovered
soon
with
no
loss
to
the
number
of
subscribers
he
has.
Let's
hope
for
the
best,
till
then,
stay
tuned.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 17:51 [IST]