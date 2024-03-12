Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Rapper MC Stan’s YouTube Account With 10 Million Subscribers Gets Hacked

MC Stan Update: Over the past few years, MC Stan, the hip-hop artist from Pune and the winner of Bigg Boss Season 16, has not only established himself as a star, but has also risen to prominence. This 24-year-old wonder, who was crowned the winner of the famous reality program, has left an enduring mark on Indian popular culture.

MC Stan's path has been nothing short of incredible, even outside of reality TV. Stan has made a lasting impression in the digital sphere, from unleashing the number-one song "Haath Varthi" with producers KSHMR and Phenom to dropping his latest album 'Mehfeel'. MC Stan holds a YouTube Channel with almost 10 Million subscribers. Recently, his YouTube account got hacked.

MC Stan has been an internet sensation after giving hit raps and he recently revealed in his new single 'Meri Zindagi Rap Se Pan Deep Hai'. The album, titled "Mehfeel," has made fans crazy with expectation and enthusiasm. His YouTube channel has been hacked and the hacker has been asking to scan a QR code, which can be problematic for the users. The username and the display picture of his YouTube account are also changed to 'MicroStrategy'.

MC Stan took to his official Instagram account and posted a story and addressed to the people to wait for YouTube to take action and resolve this problem, " famm kisne toh yede ki leke youtube hack kia hai kya malum kya scene Yaar sabr karo Thoda !! @youtubeindia 🙏🏻my yt channel is hacked!" He posted another story and requested people to not scan the QR Code or any link, "QR code Scan mat karna aur Konsi link pe jaana mat click mat karna kuch bhi ho Scam ho sakta hai ⚠️ PUBLIC KONSI LINK PE CLICK MAT KARNA".

Meanwhile, fans are hoping that his YouTube account is recovered soon with no loss to the number of subscribers he has. Let's hope for the best, till then, stay tuned.