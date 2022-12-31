Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Touches Karan Kundrra's Feet; Did You Know They Share A Special Connection?

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Colors TV in October this year and has been performing well on the TRP charts since the beginning.

After Ankit Gupta's eviction last week, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, and others are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house.

As the contestants will be welcoming New Year 2023 with each other, the makers have planned several interesting things to make the celebration more interesting and entertaining for viewers. Starting tonight (December 31), the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will see many guests entering the Bigg Boss house and one of them is Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra.

In the latest promos, Shiv Thakare is seen touching Karan's feet as he enters the Bigg Boss house. While his fans are praising his gesture, it has left some social media users confused too.

