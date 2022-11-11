Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Harpreet Singh?

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 commenced with roll-over contestant Harpreet Singh gracing the hot seat. He ended up winning a cash prize of Rs 6,40,000. The question that helped him win the amount is as follows: Which Indian company was jointly responsible for the construction of the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup? It came with the following options: A. GMR Infrastructure, B. Hindustan Construction Co, C. Punj Lloyd Ltd, and D. L&T Construction. The correct answer was option D. L&T Construction.

Harpreet Singh had no lifelines left at this point so he decided to quit the game as he wasn’t sure of the answer for the next question. The Rs 12,50,000 question that stumped him is as follows: Devi Mahatmya, also known as the Durga Saptashati, is a part of which of these Puranas? It came with the following options: A Shiva Purana, B. Vishnu Purana, C. Markandeya Purana, and D. Vayu Purana. The correct answer was option C. Markandeya Purana.

After Singh’s exit, Bhupendra Chaudhary from Gujarat won Fastest Finger First and joined Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat. The contestant expressed immense excitement and then apologized to Big B. He even asked the host how his wife Jaya Bachchan reacts if her calls go unattended.

Mr Bachchan replied by saying, “I think all the male fraternity would agree to my condition. Udhar se phone aaye and if you miss the call, then you are done. It would happen that she would not be aware of my situation if I am busy at work. But according to her, whenever her calls come I have to be present. So I thought of a way. I told my Secretary to receive her calls and give her my information. But then it went to a different level. She would tell me, 'So now to talk to you, I have to go through your Secretary?’

The 37-year-old contestant, who works as a Programme Executive in N.M. Sadguru water and development foundation, won a cash prize of Rs 25,00,000. The question that helped him win the amount is as follows: Which Nobel Prize-winning author wrote the English version of the Hindi movie 'Guide’, starring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman? It came with the following options: A. Pearl S Buck, B. Ernest Hemingway, George Bernard Shaw, and D. William Faulkner. The correct answer was option A. Pearl S Buck.