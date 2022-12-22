Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Finale: Date, Time, Guest List & Everything About Big B’s Game Show
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan returned to our TV screen in August this year with the fourteenth season of his popular Game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
As always, KBC 14 premiered on Sony TV with huge buzz and expectations. Just like its previous seasons, Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has been performing consistently on the TRP charts.
Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn ENDING After 4 Yrs, Sumedh Mudgalkar In Emotional Note Says 'Farewell Is Here'
After a successful run, the game show is now all set to bid adieu next week and the makers have planned to give it a grand ending.
The final week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 begins on Monday (December 26). Here's all you need to know about the finale.
Bigg Boss 16: Adbu's Alleged Re-Entry To Maniesh Paul Co-Hosting With Salman, Everything About Weekend Ka Vaar
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Finale Date & Time
As mentioned above, the finale week begins on December 26 while the last episode will be aired on December 29. Viewers can watch it on Sony TV from 9 pm onwards.
Finale Week Guest List
During the finale week, many well-known personalities including Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, and Prakash Singh will be seen gracing Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. On December 26, MasterChef India judges Garima Arora, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna will appear on the show.
Akshay Kumar & Shark Tank India 2 Judges
On December 27, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will grace KBC 14 with Padma Shree-awardee Prakash Singh. On December 28, Shark Tank India 2 judges Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain will be seen on the show.
Govinda Naam Mera Stars
On December 29, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani will be seen as guests on KBC 14. Later, the show will end on a high note with the musical performances of Shilpa Rao, Sreerama Chandra, and Antara Mitra.
Replacement Of KBC 14
Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 will be replaced by the new season of MasterChef India on January 2 at 9 pm. Keep watching this space for more updates!