Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Can You Answer The Rs 75 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Sonu Bharti?

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed roll-over contestant Sonu Bharti to the hot seat. She played an excellent game and won a cash prize of Rs 50 Lakh on the show.

The question that helped her win the amount is as follows: Ytterby, a village in which country, has four elements in the modern periodic table named after it? It came with the following options: A) Sweden B) Norway C) Finland and D)Denmark. Sonu Bharti took a while to answer the question and later asked Big B to lock option A) Sweden, which turned out to be the correct answer.

Furthermore, Amitabh Bachchan asked the next big question worth Rs 75,00,000 to the contestant and she wasn’t sure of the right answer. Sonu eventually decided not to take risks as she didn’t have any lifelines remaining. After contemplating for a while, the contestant quit the game and Big B congratulated her for how she played until then.

The Rs 75 Lakh Question that stumped Sonu Bharti is as follows: The father of which Viceroy of India coined the English phrase 'the pen is mightier than the sword'? it came with the following options: A) Lord Lytton B) Lord Northbrook C) Lord Chelmsford and D) Lord Ellenborough. The correct answer was option A Lord Lytton. This was followed by Mr. Bachchan saying goodbye to the contestant and congratulating her on taking back home Rs 50,00,000.