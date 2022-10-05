Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, is going to turn 80 on October 11. For the special occasion, the makers of the popular game show decided to surprise the megastar by inviting his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 Birthday Special: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As Son Abhishek, Jaya Surprise Him
In the promo, we see Abhishek saying Big B’s famous dialogue 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khyaal Aata Hai” as he comes running to his father and hugs him. Senior Bachchan was seen getting emotional and teary-eyed on seeing his son surprise him on the show.
The aforementioned promo was shared on the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: "KBC ke manch kuch aise pal aaye, jo aansu ponchte hai sabke unn @amitabhbachchan ji ke hi aankhon se aansu chhalak gaye! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 11th October, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par." Take a look at the promo HERE
Meanwhile, in a recent episode, the veteran actor gave an autographed thread and needle box to a 50-year-old ladies' tailor named Mirza Isak Beg. The latter made it to the hot seat and talked about his profession and how people reacted when he got a call for participating in the quiz-based reality show.
Beg told Big B, "Sir, I want to take back your autograph with me. Coming to this show has become my label. I do not have any sort of advertisement or banner or board by which people can know my name back home. I don't have a signboard or nothing which says I do tailoring. But now, I don't have to worry about that, I will be known because of KBC.”
