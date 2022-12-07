Raj Anadkat officially announced his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah yesterday by putting up a post on his social media account. The actor has now addressed rumours that his exit from the popular sitcom is because of a rift with producers.
Raj Anadkat Reveals Why He Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Addresses Rumours Of Affair With Munmun Dutta
The 26-year-old told HT, “Nothing went wrong. It was my decision. As an actor, I want to grow more in the field, try different genres and things. I did this character for five years and I’m grateful. But I wanted to do something else creatively. There was an understanding (between me and the production house). It just felt like I’m graduating from school to college. There’s no bitterness,” the 26-year-old divulges.
Anadkat was also quizzed about the wild rumours that he was apparently dating co-star Munmun Dutta. He refused to directly address the topic but said, “There were random people talking about these things. But I was busy doing my thing and job. It’s (Gossip) a part of an actor’s life. I focus on my stuff and ignore these things. I tried to avoid the distractions. I don’t get bothered about rumours.”
It must be noted that Raj, who played the role of Tapu for five years on the show, doesn’t remember when the last day of his shoot was. For the unversed, many actors have bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the recent past. Before Raj, Shailesh Lodha and Neha Metha also quit the show and fans have off lately been complaining about the dwindling quality of the newer episodes of the long-running sitcom.
