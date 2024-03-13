Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta BREAKS Silence On Rumour Of Engagement With Raj Anadkat

Munmun Dutta engagement rumour: It is said that rumour spreads travels than light. Gossip mills claimed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Datta has exchanged rings with Raj Anadkat. The rumour spread like wildfire on the internet.

MUNMUN DUTTA DATING RAJ ANADKAT? HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW

Earlier in the day, rumour mongers claimed that Munmun and Raj got engaged in the presence of their family members. A report in a news channel suggested that the two co-stars had an intimate engagement ceremony.

While rumours about them dating each other had surfaced in 2022, Munmum had squashed the speculations. A report in News18 stated that Munmum Datta and Raj Anakat's families have accepted their relationship and they attended the ceremony.

The netizens wondered if Munmun and Raj are dating each other as the news was heavily circulated on social media. Speculations were rife that the duo are in a relationship since 2017; however, there's no truth to the same.

MUNMUN DUTTA-RAJ ANADKAT ENGAGED IN VADORA? ACTRESS REACTS

The Bengali Beauty expressed her displeasure over the conjecture about her personal life. Calling it 'utterly ridiculous', she said that there was no 'truth' in the rumour. The actress, while interacting with a portal, called it' fake news' and said that she would not waste her energy and attention over the same.

"This is utterly ridiculous! There's not an ounce of truth to any of this. I refuse to waste my energy and attention on such fake news," Munmun told India Forums.

While Munmun has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception, Raj joined the show in 2017. He replaced Bhavya Gandhi, who originally played the role of Tapu in the sitcom, which airs on Sony SAB.

Raj decided to quit TMKOC due to creative differences in 2022 after a successful five-year stint with Taarak Mehta. Eventually, the production house replaced him with Nitish Bhaluni.