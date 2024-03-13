Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta BREAKS Silence On Rumour Of Engagement With Raj Anadkat

Munmun
Dutta
engagement
rumour:
It
is
said
that
rumour
spreads
travels
than
light.
Gossip
mills
claimed
that
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
fame
Munmun
Datta
has
exchanged
rings
with
Raj
Anadkat.
The
rumour
spread
like
wildfire
on
the
internet.
MUNMUN
DUTTA
DATING
RAJ
ANADKAT?
HERE'S
WHAT
WE
KNOW
Earlier
in
the
day,
rumour
mongers
claimed
that
Munmun
and
Raj
got
engaged
in
the
presence
of
their
family
members.
A
report
in
a
news
channel
suggested
that
the
two
co-stars
had
an
intimate
engagement
ceremony.
While
rumours
about
them
dating
each
other
had
surfaced
in
2022,
Munmum
had
squashed
the
speculations.
A
report
in
News18
stated
that
Munmum
Datta
and
Raj
Anakat's
families
have
accepted
their
relationship
and
they
attended
the
ceremony.
The
netizens
wondered
if
Munmun
and
Raj
are
dating
each
other
as
the
news
was
heavily
circulated
on
social
media.
Speculations
were
rife
that
the
duo
are
in
a
relationship
since
2017;
however,
there's
no
truth
to
the
same.
MUNMUN
DUTTA-RAJ
ANADKAT
ENGAGED
IN
VADORA?
ACTRESS
REACTS
The
Bengali
Beauty
expressed
her
displeasure
over
the
conjecture
about
her
personal
life.
Calling
it
'utterly
ridiculous',
she
said
that
there
was
no
'truth'
in
the
rumour.
The
actress,
while
interacting
with
a
portal,
called
it'
fake
news'
and
said
that
she
would
not
waste
her
energy
and
attention
over
the
same.
"This
is
utterly
ridiculous!
There's
not
an
ounce
of
truth
to
any
of
this.
I
refuse
to
waste
my
energy
and
attention
on
such
fake
news," Munmun
told
India
Forums.
While
Munmun
has
been
a
part
of
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
since
its
inception,
Raj
joined
the
show
in
2017.
He
replaced
Bhavya
Gandhi,
who
originally
played
the
role
of
Tapu
in
the
sitcom,
which
airs
on
Sony
SAB.
Raj
decided
to
quit
TMKOC
due
to
creative
differences
in
2022
after
a
successful
five-year
stint
with
Taarak
Mehta.
Eventually,
the
production
house
replaced
him
with
Nitish
Bhaluni.