Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat Age Gap: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu Reacts On 'Relationship' With Co-star

Munmun
Dutta-Raj
Anadkat
age
gap:
The
Internet
is
a
strange
place.
Trust
us
when
we
say
that.
Here,
rumour
spread
faster
than
light.
TV
buffs
were
surprised
when
rumours
about
Munmun
Dutta
and
Raj
Anadkat's
engagement
spread
like
wildfire.
The
two
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashmah
stars
found
themselves
in
the
list
of
top
X
trends.
Gossip
mills
claimed
that
Munmun
and
Raj
are
in
a
relationship
since
2017.
Fans
were
shocked
as
the
two
celebrities
never
confirmed
dating
each
other.
While
they
maintained
a
dignified
silence,
rumour
mongers
continued
to
churn
out
stories
about
them.
Rumours
about
Raj
Anadkat
and
Munmun
Dutta's
engagement
set
several
tongues
wagging.
A
report
in
News18
stated
that
their
families
have
accepted
their
relationship.
The
duo
got
engaged
in
the
presence
of
their
family
members
in
Vadorara,
the
report
added.
Munmun
finally
reacted
to
the
conjecture
about
her
personal
life,
expressing
her
displeasure
over
the
way
things
were
written
about
her.
She
slammed
the
gossip
mills,
calling
it
'fake
news'
and
stating
that
she
doesn't
want
to
waste
energy
over
such
stuff.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 20:38 [IST]