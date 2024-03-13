Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat Age Gap: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tapu Reacts On 'Relationship' With Co-star

Munmun Dutta-Raj Anadkat age gap: The Internet is a strange place. Trust us when we say that. Here, rumour spread faster than light. TV buffs were surprised when rumours about Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat's engagement spread like wildfire. The two Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars found themselves in the list of top X trends.

Gossip mills claimed that Munmun and Raj are in a relationship since 2017. Fans were shocked as the two celebrities never confirmed dating each other. While they maintained a dignified silence, rumour mongers continued to churn out stories about them.

Rumours about Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta's engagement set several tongues wagging. A report in News18 stated that their families have accepted their relationship. The duo got engaged in the presence of their family members in Vadorara, the report added.

Munmun finally reacted to the conjecture about her personal life, expressing her displeasure over the way things were written about her. She slammed the gossip mills, calling it 'fake news' and stating that she doesn't want to waste energy over such stuff.