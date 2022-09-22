Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) breathed his last on Wednesday (September 21) at the age of 58 in Delhi. The actor had suffered a massive heart attack on August 10, and was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He had been on life support since then. An ambulance decked up with white flowers left for the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at Kashmere Gate around 9 am for the funeral.
Raju Srivastava Cremation: Family & Friends Bid Final Goodbye; Ahsaan Qureshi & Sunil Pal Arrive
As per reports, Raju Srivastava's mortal remains have left Dwarka and the final rites will take place at Nigambodh Ghat. Along with family and friends, fans too gathered for Raju's final journey. Raju's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals around 11 am.
Ahsaan Qureshi & Sunil Pal have arrived at the venue to pay their last respects. Sunil Pal told ANI, "He will always be remembered. He was our teacher."
Minister of Tourism & Culture in the Government of Uttar Pradesh Jaiveer Singh, Director Madhur Bhandarkar, singer Ram Shankar, poet-humorists Surendra Sharma and Ashok Chakradhar arrived at Nigambodh Ghat to pay final respect to the late comedian.
The comedian's younger brother Dipoo told PTI, "We left from the house in Dwarka at about 9 am for the funeral. Our family members from Kanpur and Lucknow are here. It was heartwarming to see so many of his fans and colleagues come here to pay tribute to Raju bhai." He said that the family has yet to decide the venue for the prayer meet.
