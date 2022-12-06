Splitsvilla X4: Sunny Leone Lauds Uorfi Javed’s Dressing Sense And Latter’s Gives A Perfect Reaction

Uorfi Javed is an actress who is known for her impressive and bold fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant can make a dress out of anything be it a rope, watches, mobile phones etc. Interestingly, Uorfi has been making the headlines of late as she is participating in Splitsvilla X4 which is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. She has been paired with Kashish Thakur and their chemistry has also been the talk of the town. Recently, Uorfi grabbed the eyeballs as she wore a stylish black see through top with a mini skirt to the beach location on the show.

In the video, Sunny was all praises for Uorfi's fashion choices and said, "If there is any way to show up on a beach, this is exactly how it should be. You have your own particular style and you look amazing". Uorfi was undoubtedly overwhelmed with the love showered by Sunny. She stated, "You can compete with me but you can't compete with my outfit". Sharing the video, Uorfi said, "Sunny is love. The way she supported me throughout the show" along with heart emoticons.

Recently, Uorfi grabbed the headlines as she claimed that a group of teenagers are abusing and harassing her. Sharing the profile on her Instagram story, Uorifi wrote, "This kid and his 10 friends have been calling me nonstop (I have been using the same number for 10 numbers, I don't know from where did they get it). They are calling and abusing me. What is wrong with kids these days? Harassing me for no reason! I am going to file a police complaint against the 10 of them but if anyone knows their parents, let me know. I'll reward you! The next generation is doomed! This kid is even resharing the story with so much pride. This kid and his friends prank call and abuse girls and then flaunt it instead of being sorry!"