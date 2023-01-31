Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Has The Sweetest Nickname For Priyanka Choudhary And It Will Make You Go Aww
Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary have been one of the most loved onscreen jodis and there are no second thoughts about it. It has always been a treat to watch them in one frame. While they became a household name post their stint in Udaariyaan and their chemistry won millions of hearts on Bigg Boss 16. And while Ankit is no longer in the race to win the trophy, he has been making sure to root for Priyanka Choudhary who has emerged as one of the strongest contestants on the show. While everyone is looking forward to the grand finale, we have got hands on an adorable throwback video of Ankit Priyanka wherein they revealed each other's nicknames.
Ankit Gupta’s Nick Name For Priyanka Choudhary
When quizzed about Priyanka's nickname, Ankit stated, 'Main to isko Tejo hi bulata hu'. Soon Priyanka added, 'Ye sirf Tejo hi bulata hai. Real life me bhi Tejo hi bolta hai. Maine iska number bhi Tejo ke naam se save kia hai'.
Priyanka Choudhary Has The Cutest Nickname For Ankit Gupta
On the other hand, Priyanka Choudhary also opened up about the nicknames and it has won hearts. The actress stated, 'Mai isko bahut saare naam se bulati hu. Anki, cutie, patootie, gandi, bachi, choti, motu sb bolti hu main isko'. To this, Ankit replied saying, 'I don't like any of them'.
What Does Ankit Gupta Love The Most About Priyanka Choudhary?
When quizzed about what Ankit loves the most about Priyanka, she said, 'she is very caring and genuine. jab bahut saari cheezein hoti hain to unme se 1-2 cheezein dhundhni bht mushkil hoti hain. She is a very good actor'. This left Priyanka beaming with happiness and she responded by saying, 'Pehi baar bola hai ye'.
What Does Priyanka Choudhary Love The Most About Ankit Gupta?
And when Priyanka was quizzed a similar question, she stated, 'He is a very hardworking guy. He is very caring. Jinko wo pyaar karta hai unke liye bahut karta hai. Mujhe uski sabse achi cheez lagti hai chahe shoot ho, kitna hi lamba shoot chale, he doesn't miss his workout. That's the best part about him. Apna bhi pura dhyan rakhta hai, kaam ko leke bhi bahut hardworking hai and caring to wo hai hi'.
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Winner Calls Shalin Bhanot ‘Cute’, Says ‘He Was The Funniest Today’
- BB16: Fans Upset With Shiv Thakare After He Claims ‘Sumbul Ne Kaam Nikaal Liya’; Say ‘This Wasn’t Expected’
- After Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta Is Now Dreaming About Participating In THIS Reality Show
- Bas Jeetke Aana Trophy: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Calls Her 'Chipkali', Wants Her To Win Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16 Nomination: Priyanka Choudhary, Sumbul, MC Stan NOMINATED For Eviction? Viral Post Confuses Fans
- Bigg Boss 16 Tweets Of The Day: Kamya Panjabi Upset With Archana Gautam, Says THIS About Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
- Bigg Boss 16 | Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Reveals How Her Rivalry With Priyanka Choudhary Started: Never Tried...
- Bigg Boss 16: 4 Reasons Why Priyanka Choudhary Can Win The Show
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-BB Winner Roots For Priyanka Choudhary; Says ‘She Looks Very Strong’
- Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Wants To Smack Archana Gautam’s Face Post An Ugly Fight; Here’s What Happe
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare’s Fans Conduct A Flash Mob in Amravati As They Root For Him; WATCH
- Bigg Boss 16: Who Is Zuzu? Here’s What Tina Datta Has To Say About The Most Important Person Of Her Life