Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Exposes Shalin Bhanot Claiming To Be Depressed; Says ‘The Way He Danced……’
The last week on Bigg Boss 16 witnessed a lot of masala as the rumoured lovebirds Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta turned foes and got into mudslinging on national television. In fact, Shalin had also claimed to be battling anxiety and depression while Tina and Priyanka Choudhary were seen bullying him on the popular reality show. This isn't all. Tina and Priyanka were even schooled for their behaviour towards Shalin during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Farah Khan. However, a former contestant has now exposed Shalin's game and said that he wasn't really depressed.
We are talking about Rajiv Adatia, who participated in Bigg Boss 15. As Rajiv has been following Bigg Boss 16, he claimed that Shalin wasn't depressed and was just playing a game on the show. He tweeted, "I'm sorry I don't believe that Shalin was so depressed and that he was being bullied by Priyanka or Tina! Why didn't the word " bullying come up with Sumbul when she was crying her eyes out" the way he danced and was normal In 1 sec when Tina left! Shalin is playing the game!!". For the uninitiated, Shalin had even asked Shiv and MC Stan to shake a leg after Tina was eliminated from the show and was later seen grooving with the rapper.
Meanwhile, Shalin has been making the headlines as Tina Datta made some shocking revelations about him post elimination. The Uttaran actress stated that Shalin has been a very aggressive person and that he even charged up at her during one of the arguments. She also claimed that Shalin is a manipulator and that she will never meet him outside the Bigg Boss house.
On the other hand, Shalin will also be seen getting into an ugly fight with Priyanka Choudhary during the nomination task on Bigg Boss 16. Well, it will be interesting to see if Shalin will manage to make it to the grand finale of the show as a finalist.
