Naagin 7: Ekta Whispers ‘I’ll Call You’ In THIS BB16 Contestant’s Ears, Is She CONFIRMED For The Show? - VIDEO
Naagin 7: Soap queen Ekta Kapoor recently appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to audition all the contestants for a role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 along with director Dibakar Banerjee.
While Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia got selected for LSD 2, Ekta revealed that she'll sign another Bigg Boss housemate for Naagin 7 once the top-rated reality show comes to an end next month. She added that one of the female contestants will soon get a call from her team for the next installment of the hit Naagin franchise.
She chose not to announce the name of the actress who got finalised for Naagin 7 as Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 is currently airing on Colors TV. Talking about it, she said, "There was one girl I wanted to pick and I am not taking up because I really like her and I am going to call her for Naagin 7. I have done two castings but the second casting, I don't want to do now as Naagin 6 is going on. But I really like one more person and she will be getting my call soon."
A video is currently doing the rounds on social media in which Ekta Kapoor is seen hugging one of the female contestants. Social media users feel that the TV czarina whispered 'I'll be calling you' in her ears.
Well, we're talking about Udaariyaan star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is currently winning hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss 16 and is counted among the strongest players. Yes, you read that right!
Keep watching this space for more updates!
