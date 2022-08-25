Anchor-turned-actor Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the few Tollywood personalities who make to the headlines for several reasons quite often. The sensational beauty is yet again making heads turn with her latest tweet taking a sly dig at none other than actor Vijay Deverakonda.

It is a well-known fact that Vijay Deverakonda rose to popularity with his Arjun Reddy movie under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was controversial when it hit the screens for echoing the misogynistic characterization of the protagonist.