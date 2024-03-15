Razakar X Review: Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj & Vedhika's Period Action Thriller Hits Screens To Low Buzz

Razakar
Review
Out:
Razakar-
Silent
Genocide
of
Hyderabad
is
the
latest
historic
action
drama
that
was
set
in
the
pre-historic
era
of
the
country.
Co-written
and
directed
by
Yata
Satyanarayana,
the
movie
referred
to
as
Razakars,
hit
the
screens
on
March
15
worldwide.
film's
trailer
gave
an
insight
into
what
to
expect
from
this
seemingly
well-made
period
action
drama
speaking
about
the
oppression
people
faced
from
the
Nizam
rulers
and
the
Razakars.
In
detail,
the
people
of
Hyderabad
were
pressed
between
the
Nizam
rulers
and
the
Razakars,
the
paramilitary
force
established
by
the
British,
during
their
reign
in
India.
After
the
liberation,
Nizams
continued
to
rule
the
people
of
Hyderabad
for
about
a
year
and
the
people
revolted
for
their
rights.
This
movie
is
an
attempt
to
showcase
the
valor
and
heroic
acts
of
the
people
of
Hyderabad.
The
movie's
trailer
was
intriguing
and
piqued
interest
among
the
Tollywood
film
buffs
when
it
was
released.
However,
despite
the
low-key
promotions
and
zero
buzz,
the
movie
hit
the
screens
to
a
decent
response.
Here's
what
netizens
have
to
say
about
Razakars
movie,
after
watching
the
first
day-first
shows
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest.
Check
out
the
tweets
below.
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
Cast
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
stars
a
plethora
of
talented
Telugu
and
Tamil
actors
including
Bobby
Simha,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Vedhika,
Raj
Arjun,
Makarand
Deshpande,
Tej
Sapru,
Indraja,
John
Vijay,
Arav
Chowdharry,
Mathew
Varghese,
Keshav
Deepak,
Tej
Sapru,
Prema,
Devi
Prasad,
Ravi
Prakash,
Chandhunadh,
Sundip
Ved,
Mahesh
Achanta,
Thalaivasal
Vijay,
and
Annusriya
Tripathi
among
others
in
pivotal
characters.
Razakar
Genocide
Of
Hyderabad
Crew
The
movie
was
directed
by
Yata
Satyanarayana.
Ritesh
Rajwada
and
Yata
Satyanaraya
worked
on
the
film's
script.
Gudur
Narayana
Reddy
and
Anjireddy
Pothireddy
produced
the
movie
under
the
Samarveer
Creations
banner.
Bheems
Ceciroleo
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
Kushendar
Ramesh
Reddy
cranked
the
camera.
Tammiraju
worked
as
the
film's
editor.