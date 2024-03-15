Razakar X Review: Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj & Vedhika's Period Action Thriller Hits Screens To Low Buzz

Photo Credit:

Razakar X Review Out: Razakar- Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is the latest historic action drama that was set in the pre-historic era of the country. Co-written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana, the movie referred to as Razakars, hit the screens on March 15 worldwide.

film's trailer gave an insight into what to expect from this seemingly well-made period action drama speaking about the oppression people faced from the Nizam rulers and the Razakars.

In detail, the people of Hyderabad were pressed between the Nizam rulers and the Razakars, the paramilitary force established by the British, during their reign in India. After the liberation, Nizams continued to rule the people of Hyderabad for about a year and the people revolted for their rights. This movie is an attempt to showcase the valor and heroic acts of the people of Hyderabad.

Razakar X Review

The movie's trailer was intriguing and piqued interest among the Tollywood film buffs when it was released. However, despite the low-key promotions and zero buzz, the movie hit the screens to a decent response. Here's what netizens have to say about Razakars movie, after watching the first day-first shows a bit earlier than the rest. Check out the tweets below.

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad Cast

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad stars a plethora of talented Telugu and Tamil actors including Bobby Simha, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vedhika, Raj Arjun, Makarand Deshpande, Tej Sapru, Indraja, John Vijay, Arav Chowdharry, Mathew Varghese, Keshav Deepak, Tej Sapru, Prema, Devi Prasad, Ravi Prakash, Chandhunadh, Sundip Ved, Mahesh Achanta, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Annusriya Tripathi among others in pivotal characters.

Razakar Genocide Of Hyderabad Crew

The movie was directed by Yata Satyanarayana. Ritesh Rajwada and Yata Satyanaraya worked on the film's script. Gudur Narayana Reddy and Anjireddy Pothireddy produced the movie under the Samarveer Creations banner. Bheems Ceciroleo composed the film's entire background score and music. Kushendar Ramesh Reddy cranked the camera. Tammiraju worked as the film's editor.

#Razakar is a sincere attempt to show how brutal the Razakar system was in the Nizam rule 😢 and how our people revolted against them to get the freedom ✊🏻Heard some stories related to this in my childhood but it’s shocking to know these many atrocities happened in the city of… pic.twitter.com/Zy6SlieLeD — Dileep Kumar Kandula (@TheLeapKandula) March 15, 2024