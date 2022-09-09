His latest, Oke Oka Jeevitham written and directed by Sree Karthick is also yet another experimental film which talks about time travel and mother sentiment.

Sharwanand is an actor who has been taking the road less travelled since the beginning of his career. The actor, who is never bothered about the stardom or success, has been going ahead with the choicest of films that give him professional satisfaction.

The movie, which stars Ritu Varma as the female lead, has Amala Akkineni, Nassar, Yog Japee, Vennela Kishore, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda in the lead roles. The movie opened all over the world on September 9 to a positive to mixed response from the audience and critics.

A few enthusiastic moviegoers and fans of Sharwanand who have watched the movie ahead of others, shared their opinion on Oke Oka Jeevitham through some tweets. Check them out here:

#OkeOkaJeevitham Good 1st Half 👍

Good blend of emotions and entertainment mixed with Sci-Fi elements!

#OkeOkaJeevitham First Half

Neatly made time travel film with a perfect blend of entertainment & emotions. First half ends with a thrilling twist. Sharwa, Amala Garu & Vennela Kishore did their parts well. Ritu Varma's character is limited to a few scenes. So far, a good film.

#OkeOkaJeevitham

Wow Congrats Team 🫶🙌

No proper buzz and hadavidi

But still reviews are just 💥🔥

Its going to do big magic at Theatres 👍

Silent Killer

Weekend ki Movie fix 😎

@ImSharwanand

you are a special actor man. Only few can accept these kind of roles and giving an opportunity to newcomers with fresh subjects. I appreciate that & please continue your versatility in story selection. 👍#OkeOkaJeevitham

Content always wins the hearts🔥🔥🔥Proved it again Movie is Masterpiece superb sci-fi emotional movie👌👌 Congratulations for your Huge Comeback Sir 🎉🎉👏👏 #OkeOkaJeevitham

Oke Oka Jeevitham is shot in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously with Sathish and Ramesh Tilak replacing the roles of Vennela Kishore and Priyadarshi. The filming took place in and around Hyderabad and Chennai. The movie completed its shooting in the month of November 2020. However, its release was delayed for several reasons.

The film's cinematography and editing were taken care of by Sreejith Sarang. Writer-director-actor Tharun Bhascker penned the film's dialogues. The film's soundtrack was composed by Jakes Bejoy and it is produced by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures banner.