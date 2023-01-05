Sharwanand Finally Considering Marriage? Actor, To Tie The Knot Soon To A US-Based Techie? Deets Here

Actor
Sharwanand
is
one
of
the
most
versatile
and
bankable
actors
in
Tollywood.
Since
his
career's
beginning,
he
chose
a
different
path
to
tread
in
terms
of
the
movies
and
stories
he
picked.
His
conviction
paid
off
and
has
made
a
name
for
himself.
Sharwanand,
who
is
not
inside
the
bubble
of
stardom,
image,
and
fan
following
has
an
intriguing
personality.
The
38-year-old
actor
is
one
of
the
most
eligible
bachelors
in
the
industry.
His
marriage
hit
the
headlines
seldom
and
every
time,
he
rubbished
them.
Sharwanand,
who
is
also
a
producer
has
never
been
linked
up
to
any
actress
in
his
career
spanning
two
decades.
He
proved
his
mettle
by
portraying
different
kinds
of
roles
in
films
like
Amma
Cheppindi,
Gamyam,
Prasthanam,
Engeyum
Eppodum
(Tamil)
in
which
he
received
the
Best
Actor
Debut,
Padi
Padi
Leche
Manasu,
Malli
Malli
Idi
Rani
Roju,
Shatamanam
Bhavati
(National
Award
Film),
Run
Raja
Run,
Express
Raja,
Mahasamudram,
and
Mahanubhavudu.
The
latest
buzz
inside
Tollywood
suggests
the
actor
might
soon
get
finally
settled
down
in
his
personal
life.
Sharwanand
is
said
to
have
given
a
nod
to
marriage
with
a
USA-based
techie,
in
an
arranged
marriage
setup.
However,
these
are
just
rumours
and
there
is
no
official
comment
or
confirmation
about
the
same.
Sharwanand
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Hailing
from
a
business
family,
the
actor,
although
avoids
film
events
and
gatherings,
is
related
to
actor
Ram
Pothineni.
He
is
friends
with
every
actor
in
the
industry
and
is
best
buddies
with
Ram
Charan
and
Rana
Daggubati,
who
studied
school
education
at
Hyderabad
Public
School.
With
his
junior
actors
like
Nikhil
Siddhartha,
Karthikeya
Gummakonda,
Naga
Shaurya,
and
Nithiin
already
leading
a
family
life,
it
is
probably
time
for
Sharwanand
to
consider
marriage.
On
the
work
front,
Sharwanand
was
last
seen
in
Rashmika
Mandanna
starrer
Adavallu
Meeku
Joharlu',
and
'Oke
Oka
Jeevitham.' Oke
Oka
Jeevitham
was
a
critical
and
commercial
success.
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 11:48 [IST]