Sharwanand Finally Considering Marriage? Actor, To Tie The Knot Soon To A US-Based Techie? Deets Here

Actor Sharwanand is one of the most versatile and bankable actors in Tollywood. Since his career's beginning, he chose a different path to tread in terms of the movies and stories he picked. His conviction paid off and has made a name for himself. Sharwanand, who is not inside the bubble of stardom, image, and fan following has an intriguing personality.

The 38-year-old actor is one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry. His marriage hit the headlines seldom and every time, he rubbished them. Sharwanand, who is also a producer has never been linked up to any actress in his career spanning two decades.

He proved his mettle by portraying different kinds of roles in films like Amma Cheppindi, Gamyam, Prasthanam, Engeyum Eppodum (Tamil) in which he received the Best Actor Debut, Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Shatamanam Bhavati (National Award Film), Run Raja Run, Express Raja, Mahasamudram, and Mahanubhavudu.

The latest buzz inside Tollywood suggests the actor might soon get finally settled down in his personal life. Sharwanand is said to have given a nod to marriage with a USA-based techie, in an arranged marriage setup. However, these are just rumours and there is no official comment or confirmation about the same.

Hailing from a business family, the actor, although avoids film events and gatherings, is related to actor Ram Pothineni. He is friends with every actor in the industry and is best buddies with Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati, who studied school education at Hyderabad Public School.

With his junior actors like Nikhil Siddhartha, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Naga Shaurya, and Nithiin already leading a family life, it is probably time for Sharwanand to consider marriage.

On the work front, Sharwanand was last seen in Rashmika Mandanna starrer Adavallu Meeku Joharlu', and 'Oke Oka Jeevitham.' Oke Oka Jeevitham was a critical and commercial success.