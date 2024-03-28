The Beautiful Game OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When Will Oscar Nominated Bill Nighy's Drama Premiere

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Beautiful Game OTT Release Date: Featuring Oscar nominee Bill Nighy and BAFTA winner Michael Ward, The Beautiful Game is set to make its global debut on OTT this week. Heightening the excitement among fans, Thea Sharrock-helmed movie was released in theaters on March 22, 2024. The movie, written by Frank Cottrell Boyce, began filming in 2021. After a long wait, the movie has finally made it to theaters, produced by Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Ben Knight for production houses Film 4 and Blueprint Pictures.

The Beautiful Game OTT Release Date, Platform

The Beautiful Game will be available for the Indian audience on March 29, 2024, at 12:30 am IST. The British sports drama will be exclusively available on Netflix. The global audience can tune in to the streaming giant at 12 am PDT to watch the movie.

The Beautiful Game was released in USA cinemas on March 22 and in selected UK cinemas on March 21. The movie's length is just apt for the Indian audience, 2 hours and 4 minutes long, neither too big to bore you nor too small to keep you longing for more content.

Netflix released the official trailer of the movie three weeks ago, featuring the story of England's best homeless players. The Beautiful Game advocates the tournament that helps homeless people get recognition on the global platform. The storyline is indeed inspired by the real-life Homeless World Cup.

Bollywood Upcoming Movies 2024

What is The Beautiful Game about?

Running by the motto "When life gives you a second chance, take your chance," The Beautiful Game highlights how the annual tournament gives a second chance to the disposed or dispossessed players from around 50 countries. These players don't merely play for the trophy but for a chance to gain the recognition they always wanted in life.

New Ott Releases This Week In Bollywood 2024

The trailer introduces us to the never-say-never coach Mal (Bill Nighy) and the gifted striker Vinny (Michael Ward). The storyline revolves around how troubled loner Vinny Walker overcame his past and became a legend in soccer. Mal manages to refocus Vinny and highlight his charisma, convincing him to come to Rome to play in the Homeless World Cup.

The story not only focuses on the relationship between a coach and a player but also delves into some sensational topics like mental health, financial struggle, and various issues that come along with being a disabled person.