Vivian Dsena Reacts To Divorce Rumours & Being Criticised For Weight Gain!
Vivian Dsena is a popular actor in the television industry. The Madhubala actor is currently seen in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, which successfully completed three years. In an interview to IE, the actor talked about the show and how the rumours regarding his personal life don't affect him! When asked whether he expected the show to do so well, the actor told IE, "Honestly, when I was offered the show, I asked them if they were sure they want to make the show. It was on a very sensitive subject."
He further added, "While we knew people would watch it, there would be a section who will feel weird or offended by it. But all that the makers asked us was will we work as a team? And here we are more than three years, and still doing quite well. Couldn't have been more happy and proud of being associated with Shakti."
Vivian Dsena Says…
The actor says that everyone has given 200 percent for the show since three years. He also added that television is taxing and one has to dedicate about 12-14 hours every day. He further says, "But things are much stable now, and I do take out time to play football, whenever I can."
‘Nobody Is Running My House Except For Myself’
Recently, the actor was criticised for putting on weight. Regarding the same, the actor said, "Nobody is running my house except for myself. So no one's opinion really matters to me. I had faced a few injuries and so I couldn't even workout."
‘I Can’t Really Let All These Negativity Pull Me Down’
He adds, "I did not get to play football for more than six-eight months and was absent from most all-star matches. I accept I had put on weight but I did bounce back, and now doing a decent job. I can't really let all these negativity pull me down."
‘I’m Really Very Busy With My Professional Life’
The actor has also been hitting headlines for negative news - regarding his divorce and alimony matter. When asked as to how he deals with it, he said, "I am really very busy with my professional life. I have a lot of responsibilities to take care of. I can't give these reports any attention. Don't even have that much of time."
