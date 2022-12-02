Hansika Motwani Wears An Elegant Tie-Dye Sharara For Her Mehndi Ceremony, And We Can't Stop Gushing

Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to enter wedlock with her longtime boyfriend and business partner Sohael Kathuriya on December 4. The pre-wedding festivities have begun, and pictures and videos of the bride-to-be are coming in from the celebrations. The couple will get married in a proper traditional Sindhi ceremony, which will take place in Jaipur's Mundotta Fort and Palace, in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, images from Hansika's mehndi functions are doing the rounds on social media.

Hansika's mehndi ceremony was held on December 1 amid close family and friends. For the mehndi ceremony, Hansika Motwani picked a simple yet elegant red and yellow ethnic outfit, and we can't stop gushing over her bridal glow. Meanwhile, Sohael Kathuriya went for a peach and cream kurta set.

The actress looked ethereal in a classy orange-coloured tie-dye sharara suit set, and to add that touch of prettiness, Hansika wore a pair of big silver jumkas and kept her makeup minimal. She tied her hair in a low ponytail and flashed a million-dollar smile as her mehndi was being applied to her palms.

Hansika Motwani's fan page also shared a video on Instagram in which the bride-to-be is seen showing some dance steps while Sohael stood by her side and is also grooving along with her. Meanwhile, she is getting mehndi done on her leg. The couple had a good laugh and looked way too cute together.

Earlier, Hansika Motwani's family hosted Mata ki chowki on November 22, to kickstart the wedding celebrations. And for the event, Hansika wore a red netted saree featuring mirror work all over it. Meanwhile, the couple will have a special sangeet night and haldi ceremony, which will be followed by a grand wedding and a cocktail party.