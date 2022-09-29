Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan is known for some of the biggest names from the film industry being their candid best on the couch and spilling the beans about their personal and professional lives.
Karan Johar Finally Opens Up Why He Hasn't Invited Taapsee Pannu On Koffee With Karan Yet!
However, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is yet to make her debut on this famous show. Recently, in the last episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait and Nikarika NM performed jury duties wherein they asked KJo about all the online chatter about the show.
On being quizzed why critically acclaimed actors performers like Taapsee Pannu haven't been invited on his show yet, Karan replied, "It's just 12 episodes. You got to look combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that, you know, when I can request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination and she declines, then I will be sad".
For the unversed, Taapsee had earlier in an interview with Fever 104, talked about not gracing Koffee With Karan yet. The actress had said that she hasn't never been called on the show because her "sex life is not interesting enough". She had added that her life is boring without any linkups to talk about on the chat show which is definitely not her "cup of coffee." Taapsee had also expressed her surprise at how Koffee With Karan has become a validation for actors.
Speaking about movies, Taapsee was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa. Her upcoming projects are her home production Blurr, Pratik Gandhi's Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan! and Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
