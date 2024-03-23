English Edition
ENT Updates Live: Shaitaan & Yoda Box Office Performance; Kareen Kapoor Khan's Family Holiday In Serengeti

Entertainment Live Updates March 23
ENT Live Updates: The latest news reeling from Bollywood and the entertainment industry is now put together in this article as and when they happen, to fill you up with your daily dose.

From the new gossip to movie performances, reviews, box office numbers, and the sizzling holiday getaway pictures of your favourite celebs are all covered here.

  • Mar 23, 2024, 11:19 am IST

    Yodha Box Office Collection: Disappointing Numbers

    Siddharth Malhotra's action-thriller written and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha was released to a discouraging response on March 15. The movie is expected to hit Rs 50 Crore by the end of its theatrical run worldwide.

  • Mar 23, 2024, 11:13 am IST

    Shaitaan Continues To Reign The Box Office

    Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika's latest thriller Shaitaan is continuing as the best-grosser at the box office in the first quarter of 2024. The movie as of the third Friday earned about Rs 117.50 Crore in India and about Rs 173 Crore worldwide. Going with the trends, the movie could easily cross Rs 200 Crore.

  • Mar 23, 2024, 10:45 am IST

    Kareena Kapoor Shares PICS From Her Serengeti Holiday With Saif, Jeh & Tim

    The diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying with her family in the famous Serengeti, right in the season. The actress, who is ready to hit the screens with her latest drama titled 'Crew,' jetted off to the picturesque destination to catch up on some wildlife. She took to her social media handles to share pictures.

