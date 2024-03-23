ENT Updates Live: Shaitaan & Yoda Box Office Performance; Kareen Kapoor Khan's Family Holiday In Serengeti

Siddharth
Malhotra's
action-thriller
written
and
directed
by
Sagar
Ambre
and
Pushkar
Ojha
was
released
to
a
discouraging
response
on
March
15.
The
movie
is
expected
to
hit
Rs
50
Crore
by
the
end
of
its
theatrical
run
worldwide.
Mar
23,
2024,
11:13
am
IST
Shaitaan
Continues
To
Reign
The
Box
Office
Ajay
Devgn,
R
Madhavan,
and
Jyothika's
latest
thriller
Shaitaan
is
continuing
as
the
best-grosser
at
the
box
office
in
the
first
quarter
of
2024.
The
movie
as
of
the
third
Friday
earned
about
Rs
117.50
Crore
in
India
and
about
Rs
173
Crore
worldwide.
Going
with
the
trends,
the
movie
could
easily
cross
Rs
200
Crore.
Mar
23,
2024,
10:45
am
IST
Kareena
Kapoor
Shares
PICS
From
Her
Serengeti
Holiday
With
Saif,
Jeh
&
Tim
The
diva,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
is
currently
holidaying
with
her
family
in
the
famous
Serengeti,
right
in
the
season.
The
actress,
who
is
ready
to
hit
the
screens
with
her
latest
drama
titled
'Crew,'
jetted
off
to
the
picturesque
destination
to
catch
up
on
some
wildlife.
She
took
to
her
social
media
handles
to
share
pictures.