ENT Live Updates: Ajay Devgan's Shaitaan Box Office Rampage; Art Director Nitin Desai Memoriam At Oscars 2024

ENT Live Highlights On March 11
ENT Live Highlights: The latest news reeling from Bollywood and the entertainment industry is now put together in this article as and when they happen, to fill you up with the latest happenings in the tinsel town.

From the new gossip to movie performances, reviews, box office numbers, and the sizzling holiday getaway pictures of your favourite celebs are all covered here. Including the prestigious Oscars 2024, the 96th annual Academy Awards event which had a couple of 'Indian cinema' moments to the number of awards Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bagged, here is everything you need to know about today's entertainment.

  • Mar 11, 2024, 11:42 am IST

    RRR Movie By SS Rajamouli Receives Mention At The 96th Oscars

    Ram Charan and Jr NTR's epic film, RRR, which won the country's first-ever Oscar for its iconic Telugu folk song 'Naatu-Naatu,' shined at this year's Academy Awards Presentation event in 2024. The movie's action sequence was played in montage to celebrate the contribution of the stunt community towards international cinema in the showreel spanning 1 minute 15 seconds, presented by the nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

    RRR Movie By SS Rajamouli Receives Mention At The 96th Oscars
  • Mar 11, 2024, 11:24 am IST

    Indian Art Director Nitin Desai Honoured At The 96th Oscar Awards Event

    Production Designer, and renowned Art Director who predominantly worked in Bollywood with the larger-than-life filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nitin Desai, received a rare mention posthumously at the 96th Oscar Awards as a tribute. He was mentioned as a talented influence in the 'In Memoriam' section. Nitin Desai's filmography includes Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Lagaan, Jodha Akbar, etc. He died last year by committing suicide on August 2, 2023.

  • Mar 11, 2024, 11:15 am IST

    Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Sweeps Awards At Oscars 2024

    With Cillian Murphy getting the most deserving 'Best Actor' award at the 96th Academy Awards, this biographical dialogue drama written and directed by the epic filmmaker Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer bagged a total of seven awards including the following categories-Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematographer, Best Editing, and Best Original Score. Oppenheimer competed for the prestigious Academy Awards 2024 with as many as 13 nominations.

  • Mar 11, 2024, 11:07 am IST

    Shaitaan Is Second Biggest Opener In Bollywood 2024

    Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika's latest horror-thriller is now Bollywood's second-highest opener in 2024. The Vikas Bahl's directorial had a solid opening weekend and the figures are higher than the first day. So far, the movie made over Rs 20 Crore and is going to continue to mint money given the raving positive reviews and critical acclaim Shaitaan has been earning from the critics and fans of the genre.

