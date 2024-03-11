ENT Live Updates: Ajay Devgan's Shaitaan Box Office Rampage; Art Director Nitin Desai Memoriam At Oscars 2024

ENT
Live
Highlights:
The
latest
news
reeling
from
Bollywood
and
the
entertainment
industry
is
now
put
together
in
this
article
as
and
when
they
happen,
to
fill
you
up
with
the
latest
happenings
in
the
tinsel
town.
From
the
new
gossip
to
movie
performances,
reviews,
box
office
numbers,
and
the
sizzling
holiday
getaway
pictures
of
your
favourite
celebs
are
all
covered
here.
Including
the
prestigious
Oscars
2024,
the
96th
annual
Academy
Awards
event
which
had
a
couple
of
'Indian
cinema'
moments
to
the
number
of
awards
Christopher
Nolan's
Oppenheimer
bagged,
here
is
everything
you
need
to
know
about
today's
entertainment.
Mar
11,
2024,
11:42
am
IST
RRR
Movie
By
SS
Rajamouli
Receives
Mention
At
The
96th
Oscars
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR's
epic
film,
RRR,
which
won
the
country's
first-ever
Oscar
for
its
iconic
Telugu
folk
song
'Naatu-Naatu,'
shined
at
this
year's
Academy
Awards
Presentation
event
in
2024.
The
movie's
action
sequence
was
played
in
montage
to
celebrate
the
contribution
of
the
stunt
community
towards
international
cinema
in
the
showreel
spanning
1
minute
15
seconds,
presented
by
the
nominees
Ryan
Gosling
and
Emily
Blunt.
Mar
11,
2024,
11:24
am
IST
Indian
Art
Director
Nitin
Desai
Honoured
At
The
96th
Oscar
Awards
Event
Production
Designer,
and
renowned
Art
Director
who
predominantly
worked
in
Bollywood
with
the
larger-than-life
filmmaker
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali,
Nitin
Desai,
received
a
rare
mention
posthumously
at
the
96th
Oscar
Awards
as
a
tribute.
He
was
mentioned
as
a
talented
influence
in
the
'In
Memoriam'
section.
Nitin
Desai's
filmography
includes
Hum
Dil
De
Chuke
Sanam,
Devdas,
Lagaan,
Jodha
Akbar,
etc.
He
died
last
year
by
committing
suicide
on
August
2,
2023.
Mar
11,
2024,
11:15
am
IST
Christopher
Nolan's
Oppenheimer
Sweeps
Awards
At
Oscars
2024
With
Cillian
Murphy
getting
the
most
deserving
'Best
Actor'
award
at
the
96th
Academy
Awards,
this
biographical
dialogue
drama
written
and
directed
by
the
epic
filmmaker
Christopher
Nolan,
Oppenheimer
bagged
a
total
of
seven
awards
including
the
following
categories-Best
Director,
Best
Actor,
Best
Supporting
Actor,
Best
Cinematographer,
Best
Editing,
and
Best
Original
Score.
Oppenheimer
competed
for
the
prestigious
Academy
Awards
2024
with
as
many
as
13
nominations.
Mar
11,
2024,
11:07
am
IST
Shaitaan
Is
Second
Biggest
Opener
In
Bollywood
2024
Ajay
Devgn,
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika's
latest
horror-thriller
is
now
Bollywood's
second-highest
opener
in
2024.
The
Vikas
Bahl's
directorial
had
a
solid
opening
weekend
and
the
figures
are
higher
than
the
first
day.
So
far,
the
movie
made
over
Rs
20
Crore
and
is
going
to
continue
to
mint
money
given
the
raving
positive
reviews
and
critical
acclaim
Shaitaan
has
been
earning
from
the
critics
and
fans
of
the
genre.