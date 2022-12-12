Nora Fatehi Sues Jacqueline Fernandez For Defamatory Remarks In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

Nora Fatehi has been in the news for her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekar in a money-laundering case involving over Rs 200 crore. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has also been embroiled in the case, was summoned today by a Delhi court. Both Nora and Jacqueline at the Enforcement Directorate have been grilled multiple times relating to the extortion case.

Meanwhile, in a new development, Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation case in a Delhi court against Jacqueline Fernandez and also some media organizations. The defamation suit names actress Jacqueline Fernandez as "accused 1". Further, Nora Fatehi in her suit said, "It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the Complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work."

Fatehi also said in her complaint that Fernandez has intentionally made defamatory remarks against her, which are causing her personal and professional downfall. She further stated that Fernandez had maliciously tried to discharge herself from the case as well. "Jacqueline Fernandez is also an actress, and is pretty well known in the film industry. She has also been made an accused in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs 200 crore money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate."

Advertisement

"That the defamatory imputations were made by Fernandez due to malicious reasons. Apart from that, Fernandez sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests since she is also in Bollywood," Fatehi's complaint read, which was moved by her counsel advocate Vikram Chauhan. The dancer also alleged that Fernandez has made false claims against her.

Further, Nora's plaintiff said, "Fernandez has unnecessarily dragged and defamed me as I am in the same industry. She is fully aware that the business of any artiste and their career is solely based on their reputation. This clearly establishes that the said imputation has been made with the intention and knowledge that such imputation will harm the reputation of the complainant."

Nora Fatehi claimed in her defamation suit that a few media outlets harmed her reputation by quoting Fernandez.The next date has been fixed for December 19. Meanwhile, on December 2, the ED questioned Fatehi about her alleged involvement in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Both Fernandez and Fatehi's statements were recorded as witnesses in the case.

ED had earlier attached fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore that belonged to Jacqueline Fernandez as they were classified as proceeds of crime received by the actress.

The first supplemental prosecution complaint against Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani, who introduced the conman to Bollywood, was filed by the ED in February. The charge sheet alleges that Irani was the person who selected the gifts, which were usually highly priced, and delivered them to the actress's house after Chandrashekhar paid for the same.

If the figures are to be believed, conman Chandrashekhar has spent almost Rs 20 crore on various models and celebrities in Bollywood. ED filed the first charge sheet in the case in December last year before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.