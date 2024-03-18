From Sharing Stage To Nora Fatehi To Vibing With Guru Randhawa, African Superstar Rayvanny Gets Warm Welcome

African
Superstar
Rayvanny's
inaugural
journey
to
India
has
been
nothing
short
of
spectacular,
capturing
the
hearts
of
fans
and
artists
alike.
He
has
recently
been
grabbing
a
lot
of
attention
during
his
first
trip
to
India,
heartily
enjoying
his
time
here.
While
in
India,
Rayvanny
was
spotted
sharing
stage
with
Bollywood
diva
Nora
Fatehi
in
Delhi.
Additionally,
he
was
seen
vibing
with
Guru
Randhawa,
with
both
singers'
recent
Instagram
posts
hinting
at
their
collaboration,
suggesting
they
will
soon
release
outstanding
music.
The
collaboration
promises
to
ignite
the
music
scene
in
India
and
abroad.
During
his
visit,
Rayvanny
also
took
time
to
travel
to
Vrindavan,
where
he
met
with
Shri
Premanand
ji
Maharaj
and
Shri
Aniruddh
Acharya
ji
Maharaj,
and
provided
service
to
the
locals,
showcasing
his
grounded
personality.
Rayvanny's
warm
welcome
by
both
fans
and
fellow
artists
speaks
volumes
about
his
acceptance
into
the
Indian
music
scene.
As
a
2023
Grammy
nominee,
Rayvanny
is
a
Tanzanian
singer,
songwriter,
and
dancer
who
rose
to
prominence
with
his
debut
song
"Kwetu"
in
2017.
He
later
released
the
hit
song
"Tetema"
featuring
Diamond
Platnumz,
which
currently
has
35
million
Spotify
streams.
Rayvanny
was
also
the
first
East
African
artist
to
reach
the
300
million
streams
milestone
on
Boomplay.
In
2021,
he
became
the
first
African
artist
to
perform
at
the
MTV
EMAs
alongside
superstar
Maluma.
His
collaborations
include
Maluma,
Gims,
Nora
Fatehi,
and
Nasty
C.
He
was
recently
nominated
for
a
Grammy
for
his
track
"Mama
Temema"
with
Maluma.
Rayvanny's
visit
to
India
shows
his
musical
journey
continues
to
transcend
boundaries,
with
each
milestone
etching
his
legacy
deeper
into
the
global
stage.
