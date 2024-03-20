Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Platform Fixed: Pawan Kalyan's Period Actioner By Krish Closes Digital Rights Deal

Photo Credit:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Rights Sold: Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the upcoming period action-adventure drama featuring power star Pawan Kalyan. National award-winning director Krish Jagarlamudi is helming the project and it has been in production for quite some time now.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu predominantly has Hindi actors and the politician-actor, who is now busy with the upcoming general elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The filming of Hari Hara Veera Mallu came to a brief halt as the post-production works were in full swing. This pan-India film is expected to create a new record for Pawan Kalyan. With heavy dose of action sequences, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be released in two parts all over the world, just like the latest trend of releasing movies with sequels.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Synopsis

Set in the pre-independence era, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the story of an outlaw, who, enraged by the theft of the Koh-i-Noor diamond, sets out to steal it back from the Mughal ruler Aurangazeb.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Platform Locked

The movie, which is being made on a budget of about Rs 200 Crore had sold its digital streaming rights for a decent price. Amazon Prime Video secured the rights so that after the film's theatrical release, the movie will make its OTT debut on Prime Video.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Cast

The movie stars power star Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol, Vikramjeet Virk, Nora Fatehi, Rajiv Kachroo, Jisshu Sengupta, Pujita Ponnada, DJ Express, Koushik Mahata, and Veera Ravi Kumar Yalla among others in key roles.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Crew

Written and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is being produced by A Dayakar Rao and A.M. Rathnam under the Mega Surya Production banner. Gnana Shekar V.S. is cranking the camera and Praveen K.L. is working as the editor. Sai Madhav Burra is penning the film's dialogues.