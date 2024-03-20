Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Platform Fixed: Pawan Kalyan's Period Actioner By Krish Closes Digital Rights Deal

Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
OTT
Rights
Sold:
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
is
the
upcoming
period
action-adventure
drama
featuring
power
star
Pawan
Kalyan.
National
award-winning
director
Krish
Jagarlamudi
is
helming
the
project
and
it
has
been
in
production
for
quite
some
time
now.
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
predominantly
has
Hindi
actors
and
the
politician-actor,
who
is
now
busy
with
the
upcoming
general
elections
in
the
state
of
Andhra
Pradesh.
The
filming
of
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
came
to
a
brief
halt
as
the
post-production
works
were
in
full
swing.
This
pan-India
film
is
expected
to
create
a
new
record
for
Pawan
Kalyan.
With
heavy
dose
of
action
sequences,
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
will
be
released
in
two
parts
all
over
the
world,
just
like
the
latest
trend
of
releasing
movies
with
sequels.
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
Synopsis
Set
in
the
pre-independence
era,
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
is
the
story
of
an
outlaw,
who,
enraged
by
the
theft
of
the
Koh-i-Noor
diamond,
sets
out
to
steal
it
back
from
the
Mughal
ruler
Aurangazeb.
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
OTT
Platform
Locked
The
movie,
which
is
being
made
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
200
Crore
had
sold
its
digital
streaming
rights
for
a
decent
price.
Amazon
Prime
Video
secured
the
rights
so
that
after
the
film's
theatrical
release,
the
movie
will
make
its
OTT
debut
on
Prime
Video.
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
Cast
The
movie
stars
power
star
Pawan
Kalyan,
Nidhhi
Agerwal,
Bobby
Deol,
Vikramjeet
Virk,
Nora
Fatehi,
Rajiv
Kachroo,
Jisshu
Sengupta,
Pujita
Ponnada,
DJ
Express,
Koushik
Mahata,
and
Veera
Ravi
Kumar
Yalla
among
others
in
key
roles.
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
Crew
Written
and
directed
by
Krish
Jagarlamudi,
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu
is
being
produced
by
A
Dayakar
Rao
and
A.M.
Rathnam
under
the
Mega
Surya
Production
banner.
Gnana
Shekar
V.S.
is
cranking
the
camera
and
Praveen
K.L.
is
working
as
the
editor.
Sai
Madhav
Burra
is
penning
the
film's
dialogues.