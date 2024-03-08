Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary Dance With Fans On 'Baby Bring It On' In Mumbai Metro

The
trailer
of
Excel
Entertainment's
Madgaon
Express
indeed
opened
up
to
a
roaring
response
from
the
audience.
Keeping
up
the
spree,
the
makers
took
the
audience
into
the
world
of
madness
with
the
launch
of
the
coolest
party
song
of
the
Year,
'Baby
Bring
It
On'.
Now,
taking
the
ever-hyped
fervor
to
the
next
level,
the
team
was
seen
dancing
to
the
'Baby
Bring
It
On'
song
in
the
Mumbai
metro.
The
cast
of
'Madgaon
Express'
Divyenndu,
Avinash
Tiwary,
and
Nora
Fatehi
took
up
the
promotional
spree
to
the
Mumbai
metros.
Fully
energized,
the
trio
danced
with
the
fan
in
the
metro
on
the
'Baby
Bring
It
On'
song
from
the
comedy
entertainer.
They
also
invited
people
in
the
metro
to
shake
their
legs
with
them
and
saw
active
participation.
Taglined
"Bachpan
ke
sapne....
lag
gaye
apne,"
"Madgaon
Express" promises
a
nostalgic
journey
into
childhood
dreams.
Directed
by
Kunal
Kemmu
and
produced
by
Ritesh
Sidhwani
and
Farhan
Akhtar
under
the
banner
of
Excel
Entertainment,
the
film
is
set
to
hit
theaters
on
March
22,
2024,
offering
audiences
a
trip
down
memory
lane.