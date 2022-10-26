Rakul Preet Singh About Her Choice Of Roles: I Want To Grow To Be Limitless

Rakul Preet Singh has been on a roll since the start of 2022. She appeared in five films this year starting from AttacK: Part 1, then Runway 34, Cuttputli, and Doctor G. She ended the year with her latest appearance in the movie Thank God starring Ajay Devgn, her, and Sidharth Malhotra. That's not all, Rakul didn't limit herself to a stereotypical role but gave varied performances in each of the films. In an interview with ETimes, Rakul Preet Singh explained how she chooses her roles and her constant hunger for more exciting projects.

Rakul said, "There are so many roles that you can play. It is one profession where you can't set a benchmark for yourself, the limit is endless. I want to grow to be limitless." Rakul said that she is a workaholic and is constantly hungry for work. Even after working on five films this year, she is always in the 'what's next' mode and keeps thinking about her next projects.

Talking about her choice of roles, Rakul said that her selections were always influenced by her gut feeling. "I want to do a film like 'Runway 34'. A 'Chattriwali' and a 'Thank God'. Our profession is beautiful. We can do different kinds of films. I can be versatile. I want to keep getting those opportunities." She added.

Rakul also talked about reading critics' and fan's reviews and said, "If it is good feedback, you feel appreciated and if it is critical feedback, then you want to improve. It all also depends on what comes to you and you choose from what you get."

Rakul Preet Singh even talked about her role in Thank God, where she claimed to be a spiritual person who believes in karma. She said that although she tries to be a good person, after the film, she will be more conscious of it. She added, "We talk about God and religious practices in a country like India. God wants humanity, which is treating people around you right. This film reaffirms all of those things."

After Thank God, Rakul will appear in next year in Chhatriwali and Indian 2. She is also working with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in Mudassar Aziz's romantic comedy. Additionally, she will appear in the Tamil film Ayalaan alongside Shivakarthikeyan.