Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's Initiative After Wedding: Couple Plants 520 Trees For Every Guest

In a heartwarming celebration of love and sustainability, Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate-yet-lavish wedding ceremony in Goa. Taking a bold step towards reducing their carbon footprint, the couple initiated a unique and inspiring gesture that is capturing hearts across the internet.

As reported earlier the couple was planning to be eco-conscious for their wedding and they have achieved this remarkable feat by planting 520 trees. Rakul and Jackky, planted a sapling in the name of every guest who graced their wedding. The couple shared a glimpse of this thoughtful initiative on Instagram, featuring a certificate received by each guest. The certificate reads, "In harmony with nature, this certifies the planting of a tree in honor of each guest at Rakul's and Jackky's wedding. Your presence has contributed to the growth of not just our love, but also a greener planet."

Celebrities and friends who attended the wedding have enthusiastically embraced and shared this eco-friendly gesture on their social media platforms saying, "A tree planted for every guest is such a cool idea."

Actress Pragya Jaiswal took to Instagram Stories and appreciated the efforts of the couple. Sharing the sapling plantation certificate in her name, Pragya wrote, "What a beautiful & inspiring initiative @rakulpreet & @jackkybhagnani.
Reducing the carbon footprint created by the wedding by planting a sapling on the name of each guest #GoGreen"

Their wedding, with its eco-friendly moves and fresh rituals, is already being hailed as the "wedding of the year." We can't wait to see what this beautiful couple does next!

