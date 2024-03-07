Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's Initiative After Wedding: Couple Plants 520 Trees For Every Guest

In
a
heartwarming
celebration
of
love
and
sustainability,
Bollywood
stars
Rakul
Preet
Singh
and
Jackky
Bhagnani
tied
the
knot
in
an
intimate-yet-lavish
wedding
ceremony
in
Goa.
Taking
a
bold
step
towards
reducing
their
carbon
footprint,
the
couple
initiated
a
unique
and
inspiring
gesture
that
is
capturing
hearts
across
the
internet.
As
reported
earlier
the
couple
was
planning
to
be
eco-conscious
for
their
wedding
and
they
have
achieved
this
remarkable
feat
by
planting
520
trees.
Rakul
and
Jackky,
planted
a
sapling
in
the
name
of
every
guest
who
graced
their
wedding.
The
couple
shared
a
glimpse
of
this
thoughtful
initiative
on
Instagram,
featuring
a
certificate
received
by
each
guest.
The
certificate
reads,
"In
harmony
with
nature,
this
certifies
the
planting
of
a
tree
in
honor
of
each
guest
at
Rakul's
and
Jackky's
wedding.
Your
presence
has
contributed
to
the
growth
of
not
just
our
love,
but
also
a
greener
planet."
Celebrities
and
friends
who
attended
the
wedding
have
enthusiastically
embraced
and
shared
this
eco-friendly
gesture
on
their
social
media
platforms
saying,
"A
tree
planted
for
every
guest
is
such
a
cool
idea."
Actress
Pragya
Jaiswal
took
to
Instagram
Stories
and
appreciated
the
efforts
of
the
couple.
Sharing
the
sapling
plantation
certificate
in
her
name,
Pragya
wrote,
"What
a
beautiful
&
inspiring
initiative
@rakulpreet
&
@jackkybhagnani.
Reducing
the
carbon
footprint
created
by
the
wedding
by
planting
a
sapling
on
the
name
of
each
guest
#GoGreen"
Their
wedding,
with
its
eco-friendly
moves
and
fresh
rituals,
is
already
being
hailed
as
the
"wedding
of
the
year." We
can't
wait
to
see
what
this
beautiful
couple
does
next!