ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees 75% Dip In Collections On 2nd Monday, Rakul On How Life Changed Post Marriage

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which witnessed an impressive second weekend and crossed Rs 100 crores mark, has now seen a massive dip in collections on the second Monday

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh, who tied the knot with beau Jackky Bhagnani a month ago, has opened up about how life has changed post marriage.

