ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees 75% Dip In Collections On 2nd Monday, Rakul On How Life Changed Post Marriage

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan,
which
witnessed
an
impressive
second
weekend
and
crossed
Rs
100
crores
mark,
has
now
seen
a
massive
dip
in
collections
on
the
second
Monday
On
the
other
hand,
Rakul
Preet
Singh,
who
tied
the
knot
with
beau
Jackky
Bhagnani
a
month
ago,
has
opened
up
about
how
life
has
changed
post
marriage.
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
19,
2024,
8:56
am
IST
Shaitaan
Sees
A
Massive
Dip
On
Second
Monday
After
an
impressive
second
weekend
at
the
box
office,
Shaitaan
witnessed
a
dip
of
over
75%
in
the
collections
on
second
Monday.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Shaitaan
minted
Rs
2.41
crores
yesterday
(day
11)
which
took
the
overall
collections
of
the
movie
to
Rs
105.46
crores