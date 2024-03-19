English Edition
circle Bigg Boss
bredcrumb bredcrumb
Live

ENT LIVE Updates: Shaitaan Sees 75% Dip In Collections On 2nd Monday, Rakul On How Life Changed Post Marriage

By
ENT LIVE Updates Shaitaan Major Dip On 2nd Monday

Entertainment LIVE Updates: The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan, which witnessed an impressive second weekend and crossed Rs 100 crores mark, has now seen a massive dip in collections on the second Monday

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh, who tied the knot with beau Jackky Bhagnani a month ago, has opened up about how life has changed post marriage.

Check out all the updates here:

  • Mar 19, 2024, 8:56 am IST

    Shaitaan Sees A Massive Dip On Second Monday

    After an impressive second weekend at the box office, Shaitaan witnessed a dip of over 75% in the collections on second Monday. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Shaitaan minted Rs 2.41 crores yesterday (day 11) which took the overall collections of the movie to Rs 105.46 crores

Comments

More From FilmiBeat
Prev
Next

Advertisement

Latest Stories
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X
Close
X