Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Animal, which is being helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Suresh Oberoi in the lead roles.

Ranbir Kapoor is a bit anxious about his upcoming film Animal and he has a fair reason to be so. His latest release Shamshera, wherein he plays a dacoit, tanked at the box office, leaving him and his fans heartbroken. While many blamed Shamshera's poor script behind its failure, others criticised Ranbir for not picking the right script for his career.

Speaking about Animal, Ranbir told Mid-day, "I was [stunned] to hear the script. It's the most shocking part I have ever done. I am scared to rejoin that film. It is a great opportunity for me as an actor. No one expects me to do such a role. I hope the audience is ready for that film from me."

Well, we just cannot wait to watch Ranbir delivering a hit at the box office. After all, he is a gem of an actor and his versatility as an actor does not need any kind of introduction. However, one right script will bring back Ranbir in the game.

Advertisement Advertisement

On a related note, recently, a picture of Ranbir from the sets of Animal went viral on social media. In the picture, Ranbir is seen in a black outfit and in a clean-shaven look.

While the leaked picture has received positive response from netizens, it is to be seen if the film's trailer will receive the same amount of appreciation.

With respect to work, Ranbir will gear up for the release of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is slated to arrive in theatres on September 9, 2022.