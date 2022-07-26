Ranbir Kapoor Reveals If He And His Wife Alia Bhatt Will Be Fine With Their Baby Getting Papped

Last month, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt announced that they are expecting their first child together. Since then, the former has been asked about entering this new chapter in his life in various interviews. With paparazzi culture at its peak, a celebrity's life is constantly under limelight and most of them have become accustomed to it now.

However, there are a few celebrities who prefer to keep their children away from the media glare and refrain the paparazzi from click their pictures. For example, celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity and requested them not to click their daughter Vamika's pictures.

In a recent interview with DNA, when soon-to-be father Ranbir Kapoor was asked about whether if and his actress-wife Alia will be alright about their soon-to-be-born baby getting papped, the actor said, "I don't know...wahan tak pahucha nahi hu main."

He added, "Let the child come into this world first. We are very excited about it, and we will make the right decisions. We will try and protect the child as much as we can but we also understand that we are part of this industry and there's a certain demand for insight into your personal life. I am not someone who endorses that. From the beginning, I've been very private about my life as much as I can, but I don't know, this is something that I and Alia have to talk about."

Speaking about embracing fatherhood, Ranbir had previously told a news agency that he is wrapped in a gamut of emotions from being excited to terrified as he awaits to welcome the new addition to his family.

With respect to work, Ranbir was recently seen in Karan Malhotra's action adventure, Shamshera alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. His next is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in which he is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen.