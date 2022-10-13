While receiving the award, Sonu said, "I don't know if I really deserve this. But it's an honour to be receiving this award from Gadkari ji (Union minister Nitin Gadkari) as we both have the Nagpur connection. I did my engineering from there. I miss my parents." The actor received his award from the Union minister for road, transport, and highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Actor Sonu Sood, who turned philanthropist during the pandemic lockdown on Wednesday (October 13), won the 'CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022' award in the 'Special Achievement' category. He was honoured for helping out people in need with money, travel and food during the nationwide Covid restricted lockdown.

"My mother used to say "tu muthi khol ke dekh, shayad tere haatho ke lakeero pe kisi ki jaan bachane ka mauka hai". I feel that I am playing the most important role of my life, where the almighty is the director. I wish and pray this movie doesn't end," he added.

The 48-year-old further said that he found himself in the past two-and-a-half years when he made connections with millions of unknown people and received their blessings. "No amount of Rs 100-Rs 200 crore films can give that kind of happiness that connecting with unknown souls and bringing smile on their faces does," he said.

"I never knew anything about how to send people back to their homes. When I helped the first group of people, I thought my job is done. But then I thought this is not the story of just 350 people, but of millions of migrants who were stuck," CNBC TV18 quoted the actor. Sood launched a nationwide helpline during the pandemic to help migrants reach their homes and has pledged to keep assisting those in need.

Highlighting the good service Sonu Sood has given to society, Nitin Gadkari said the true meaning of politics is selfless social service, which the actor is doing. "In the concept of Mahatma Gandhi, the true meaning of politics is social service. When I was the president of the BJP, I requested all MLAs and MPs to have a project in social work. What Sonu is doing is national service," Gadkari said as he lauded the actor.