The production house went on to pair up and directly produce several pan-India films after the success of KGF. The latest update of Hombale Films is that it has signed a project with none other than Fahadh Faasil, who is a powerhouse of performance, for a film titled Dhoomam.

KGF is one of the most revered Indian films of all time. The two-part franchise has shaken the country and taken the Kannada Film Industry which has a moniker of Sandalwood to the global map. The Prashanth Neel, Yash-starrer film is the prestigious production venture of Hombale Films, headed by Vijay Kiragandur.

The makers released the first look of the film's title on September 30. According to the inputs from other entertainment websites, Dhoomam is going to be a massive film where Fahadh will be seen portraying a never-seen-before role. The project will be made on a high budget and will include other top-class actors, to make it huge.

Dhoomam is written and directed by Pawan Kumar, who earlier made U-Turn and Lucia in Kannada. The film is likely to go on floors from October 9.

Soorurai Pottru actress Aparna Balamurali is roped in as the film's female lead. The movie aims for a summer release in 2023. Dhoomam will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, where Fahadh Faasil enjoys a huge fanbase. With his consecutive releases on OTT during the peak lockdown period, Fahadh had come closer to audiences of various native south languages. Fahadh's films like Joji, Trance, Malik, C U Soon, Kumbalangi Nights were received well by people belonging to other states. His last was also an OTT release Malayankunju, which secured appreciation for his performance. In addition, his role as Bhanwarsingh Shekawat in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has made him a household name across the South film industries.