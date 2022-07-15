Kaduva Box Office Collections 8 Days: The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Enjoys A Solid Run

According to the latest reports from the trade experts, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is now nearing a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 35 Crore, when it completed the first 8 days of release. Kaduva had made a total box office collection of Rs. 33 Crore within its first week (7 days), thus emerging as the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of this year.

Kaduva, the action thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, has been enjoying a solid run at the box office. The non-stop rains have not stopped the Shaji Kailas directorial from emerging as a massive success, and one of the top grossers of 2022. Kaduva has now entered its second week in theatres by crossing the 30-Crore mark worldwide.

After a great first Sunday performance, Kaduva had slowed down in the theatres in Kerala with the occupancy dipping massively. However, Prithviraj Sukumaran's film is now regaining its grip at the Kerala box office when it is nearing the second weekend of its release. The movie is also performing exceptionally well at the UAE-GCC box office and has emerged as the second all-time highest weekend grosser after Mammootty's Bheeshma Paravam.

Kaduva has also emerged as its leading man Prithviraj Sukumaran's fourth blockbuster in a row. If things go at the same rate, the Shaji Kailas directorial might also emerge as the actor's yet another addition to the prestigious 50-Crore club of the Malayalam film industry.

Vivek Oberoi has played the lead antagonist in Kaduva, which features Janardhanan, Innocent, Baiju, Alencier Ley Lopez, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, Nandu, Sudheer Karamana, Rahul Madhav, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Priyanka, and so on in the supporting roles. The Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is bankrolled by Supriya Menon and Listin Stephen, under the banners Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.