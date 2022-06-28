Actress and assistant director Ambika Rao, who shot to fame with her performance in Kumbalangi Nights passed away on June 27 due to cardiac arrest. She was 58 and is survived by her sons - Rahul and Sohan. According to reports, Ambika breathed her last yesterday at 10:30 pm at a private hospital in Ernakulam. She was reportedly undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Malayalam Actress Ambika Rao Passes Away; Prithviraj Sukumaran And Kunchacko Boban Mourn Her Demise
Ambika's sudden demise indeed left the entire Malayalam Film Industry in deep sorrow. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle and mourned her demise. He wrote, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi." On the other hand, Kunchacko Boban too mourned her death by sharing a post on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "Rest in everlasting peace Chechi!!......Ambika Rao"
Apart from them, Anna Ben, Tovino Thomas and many other celebs mourned Ambika Rao's demise on their respective social media handles. Talking about Rao, she had started her career in the industry as an assistant director with the film Krishna Gopalakrishna, directed by Balachandra Menon.
She had also acted in movies such as Meesha Madhavan, Salt and Pepper, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Tamasha, Vellam and so on.
May her soul rest in peace!
