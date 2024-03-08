'Onavillu, The Divine Bow' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Malayalam Documentary Online

National,
8th
March
2024:
JioCinema
is
all
set
to
premiere
a
riveting
Malayalam
documentary,
"Onavillu,
The
Divine
Bow,"
8th
March
onwards.
Directed
by
the
talented
Thiruvananthapuram-based
filmmakers
Anand
Banaras
&
Sarath
Chandra
Mohan
and
produced
by
Abhinav
Kalra
with
music
by
the
notable
Stephane
Orlando,
the
documentary
delves
into
a
timeless
legacy
of
the
Onavillu.
The
Onavillu
is
a
sacred
ceremonial
bow
steeped
in
mythology
and
reverence
at
the
Sree
Padmanabhaswamy
Temple
on
Thiruvonam
day,
and
the
right
to
create
it
has
been
bestowed
upon
the
Karamana
Melarannoor
Vilayil
Veedu
family.
A
special
highlight
of
this
documentary
is
the
voice
presence
of
prominent
Malayalam
actor
Mammootty
and
young
actor
Unni
Mukundan.
Onavillu,
The
Divine
Bow
unravels
the
mystical
origins
and
cultural
significance
of
the
Onavillu,
a
ceremonial
bow
adorned
with
intricate
paintings.
The
documentary
sheds
light
on
the
age-old
traditions
surrounding
the
creation
and
dedication
of
the
Onavillu,
offering
a
glimpse
into
its
revered
place
in
Kerala's
rich
heritage.
Additionally,
it
features
the
then
anthem
of
Travancore,
'Vanchi
Bhumi',
penned
by
Ulloor
S
Parameswara
Iyer
and
sung
by
Bollywood
singer
Tania
Dev
Gupta.
Witness
the
historical
background,
cultural
significance,
the
intricate
craftsmanship
involved
in
its
creation,
and
the
profound
significance
attached
to
the
Onavillu.
