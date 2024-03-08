'Onavillu, The Divine Bow' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Malayalam Documentary Online

National, 8th March 2024: JioCinema is all set to premiere a riveting Malayalam documentary, "Onavillu, The Divine Bow," 8th March onwards. Directed by the talented Thiruvananthapuram-based filmmakers Anand Banaras & Sarath Chandra Mohan and produced by Abhinav Kalra with music by the notable Stephane Orlando, the documentary delves into a timeless legacy of the Onavillu. The Onavillu is a sacred ceremonial bow steeped in mythology and reverence at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Thiruvonam day, and the right to create it has been bestowed upon the Karamana Melarannoor Vilayil Veedu family. A special highlight of this documentary is the voice presence of prominent Malayalam actor Mammootty and young actor Unni Mukundan.

Onavillu, The Divine Bow unravels the mystical origins and cultural significance of the Onavillu, a ceremonial bow adorned with intricate paintings. The documentary sheds light on the age-old traditions surrounding the creation and dedication of the Onavillu, offering a glimpse into its revered place in Kerala's rich heritage. Additionally, it features the then anthem of Travancore, 'Vanchi Bhumi', penned by Ulloor S Parameswara Iyer and sung by Bollywood singer Tania Dev Gupta. Witness the historical background, cultural significance, the intricate craftsmanship involved in its creation, and the profound significance attached to the Onavillu.

Tune into JioCinema to witness the history, craftsmanship, and spiritual significance of the sacred tradition of Onavillu in the documentary, now streaming free.